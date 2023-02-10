Long Range Box Office Forecast: 65, Champions, and Scream VI

This week’s preliminary tracking report continues the look ahead into March with three wide releases on deck for March’s second frame.
65
Sony / Columbia
March 10, 2023
PROS:
- Preliminary models are comparable to recent above-expectations action performers like Plane, with social metrics and trailer views in particular showcasing some potential for this Adam Driver-led sci-fi pic.
CONS:
- Opening one week after Creed III may put a ceiling on the target male audience here, as will a cap on premium screen availability likely to be dominated by the Creed sequel, Scream VI, and eventually Shazam! Fury of the Gods and John Wick: Chapter 4 later in the month.
Champions
Focus Features
March 10, 2023
PROS:
- Woody Harrelson provides a star name to help attract what could be a crossover of various demographics for this uplifting sports drama with potential crowd-pleasing appeal that may sprout long box office legs.
CONS:
- In an increasingly busy early spring market, this title will need strong word of mouth and a full wide release to help it stand out alongside major studio releases.
Scream VI
Paramount
March 10, 2023
PROS:
- Last year’s revival sequel helped reinvigorate interest in the franchise with an $81.6 million domestic run. This sixth film’s shift to a New York City setting, plus the cast addition of Jenna Ortega (Netflix’s Wednesday) and a returning Hayden Panettiere, aid in appeal and social buzz among younger fans of the series.
CONS:
- Without the same nostalgic draw of the entire original cast, it remains to be seen whether or not the franchise can grow from the previous film’s leggy run or if there will be some diminished returns again. Notably, 58 percent of 2022’s Scream was over the age of 25.
Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2023’s Upcoming Calendar
(as of 2/10/23)
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range
|Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Low/High Range
|Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week
|Distributor
|2/15/2023
|Marlowe
|$1,000,000 – $3,000,000
|$2,500,000 – $8,000,000
|Open Road Films
|2/17/2023
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$101,000,000 – $125,000,000
|$249,000,000 – $331,000,000
|Disney / Marvel Studios
|2/17/2023
|Of An Age (Limited)
|Focus Features
|2/21/2023
|Untitled Crunchyroll Film
|Crunchyroll / Sony
|2/24/2023
|Cocaine Bear
|$7,000,000 – $12,000,000
|$18,000,000 – $36,000,000
|Universal Pictures
|2/24/2023
|Jesus Revolution
|$8,000,000 – $13,000,000
|$26,000,000 – $55,000,000
|Lionsgate / Kingdom Story Company
|2/24/2023
|My Happy Ending
|Roadside Attractions
|2/24/2023
|Mummies (Limited)
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|3/3/2023
|Creed III
|$25,000,000 – $34,000,000
|$71,000,000 – $98,000,000
|MGM
|3/3/2023
|Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village
|Crunchyroll / Sony
|3/10/2023
|65
|$8,000,000 – $13,000,000
|$26,000,000 – $47,000,000
|Sony / Columbia Pictures
|3/10/2023
|Champions
|$4,000,000 – $9,000,000
|$14,000,000 – $44,000,000
|Focus Features
|3/10/2023
|Scream VI
|$24,000,000 – $33,000,000
|$54,000,000 – $80,000,000
|Paramount Pictures
Unless otherwise noted, all figures above represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation at the time of this report’s publication date. These are statistical snapshots, not final forecasts.
Additional pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections for theatrical movies up to 12 months from release are available to clients.
