Long Range Box Office Forecast: Firestarter‘s Early Outlook, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tracking Climbs

This week’s report takes an early look at Universal and Blumhouse’s remake of Firestarter, currently slated for a hybrid release on Friday, May 13.

In addition to that and other current forecasts in the chart below, tracking over the past week has improved slightly for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Sales cycles remain largely incomparable to other pandemic releases due to the film’s near-month-long ticket availability, but social trends continue to impress and — for now — all combined models point to a slightly higher floor than data points previously indicated.

PROS:

The original 1984 film is a cult classic which helped propel Drew Barrymore into star status. Fans of that film, Stephen King’s novel (whose own brand has seen a resurgence on the big screen), and Blumhouse could turn out for this reimagining.

Horror has been one of the more consistent draws during the pandemic recovery era, and this will be the first (technically) of that genre to hit cinemas this summer.

Zac Efron’s leading presence could further boost appeal to female audiences, typically a driver of many horror pictures.

CONS:

Opening one week after the Doctor Strange sequel will severely cut into general audience potential as the Marvel blockbuster-to-be is expected to still be going strong in its second weekend. Additionally, Strange‘s own venture into the horror realm may distract even some horror die-hards from this one.

Early social reactions to trailers and marketing materials are modest, with current sentiments and modelling below The Invisible Man ahead of its 2020 launch and more comparable to the same year’s Fantasy Island.

Horror reboots have had a mixed history at the box office, and the availability of this film at home for free to Peacock subscribers on the same day won’t do any favors to theatrical potential, especially if reception proves less than positive.

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 4/22/2022 The Bad Guys $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 $40,000,000 – $60,000,000 Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 4/22/2022 The Northman $5,000,000 – $10,000,000 +15% $12,000,000 – $25,000,000 +13% Focus Features 4/22/2022 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent $6,000,000 – $11,000,000 $12,000,000 – $25,000,000 Lionsgate 4/29/2022 Memory $2,000,000 – $5,000,000 $5,000,000 – $15,000,000 Briarcliff Entertainment / Open Road Films 5/6/2022 Around the World in 80 Days Viva Kids 5/6/2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness $170,000,000 – $205,000,000 +2% $425,000,000 – $535,000,000 +2% Disney / Marvel Studios 5/13/2022 Firestarter $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 $18,000,000 – $33,000,000 Universal Pictures 5/20/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features 5/20/2022 Men A24 5/27/2022 Bob’s Burgers Disney / 20th Century Studios 5/27/2022 Top Gun Maverick Paramount Pictures 6/3/2022 Eiffel Blue Fox Entertainment 6/3/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 2 Warner Bros. Pictures 6/3/2022 Watcher IFC Films 6/10/2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures 6/17/2022 Lightyear Disney / Pixar 6/24/2022 The Black Phone Universal Pictures 6/24/2022 Elvis Warner Bros. Pictures 6/24/2022 Untitled Blumhouse Project Universal Pictures 7/1/2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru Universal Pictures 7/8/2022 Thor: Love and Thunder Disney / Marvel Studios 7/15/2022 Bed Rest STXfilms 7/15/2022 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features 7/15/2022 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Paramount Pictures 7/15/2022 Where the Crawdads Sing Sony / 3000 Pictures 7/22/2022 Nope Universal Pictures 7/29/2022 Bullet Train Sony Pictures 7/29/2022 DC League of Super-Pets Warner Bros. Pictures 7/29/2022 Venegance Focus Features 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday Universal Pictures 8/5/2022 Secret Headquarters Paramount Pictures 8/5/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 3 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/12/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 8/12/2022 Man from Toronto Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/19/2022 Beast Universal Pictures 8/26/2022 The Bride Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/26/2022 Fear Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) 8/26/2022 Samaritan United Artists Releasing 9/2/2022 Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Focus Features 9/9/2022 Salem’s Lot Warner Bros. / New Line 9/16/2022 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Lionsgate 9/16/2022 Distant Universal Pictures 9/16/2022 The Woman King Sony / TriStar Pictures 9/23/2022 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. Pictures 9/23/2022 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 9/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 3 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/30/2022 Bros Universal Pictures 10/7/2022 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Sony Pictures 10/14/2022 Halloween Ends Universal Pictures 10/14/2022 White Bird: A Wonder Story Lionsgate 10/21/2022 The Banshees of Inisherin Disney / Searchlight Pictures 10/21/2022 Black Adam Warner Bros. Pictures 10/21/2022 Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures 10/21/2022 Untitled Paramount Paramount Pictures 10/28/2022 The Devil’s Light Lionsgate 11/4/2022 Untitled David O. Russell Disney / 20th Century Studios 11/11/2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney / Marvel Studios 11/18/2022 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony / Columbia Pictures 11/18/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 4 Warner Bros. Pictures 11/18/2022 She Said Universal Pictures 11/18/2022 Thirteen Lives MGM / United Artists Releasing 11/23/2022 Creed III MGM 11/23/2022 The Fabelmans Universal Pictures 11/23/2022 Strange World Walt Disney Pictures 12/2/2022 Violent Night Universal Pictures 12/9/2022 (no releases scheduled) 12/16/2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods Warner Bros. Pictures 12/21/2022 Avatar 2 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/21/2022 I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony Pictures / TriStar Pictures 12/21/2022 Mario Universal Pictures 12/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 6 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/25/2022 A Man Called Otto Sony Pictures / Columbia 12/30/2022 (no releases scheduled)

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

Pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections are available exclusively to Boxoffice PRO clients. For more information on forecasts, pricing, and availability, please contact us.