Long Range Box Office Forecast: Memory and Updates on Key April Releases

Photo Credits: Briarcliff Entertainment / Open Road Films ("Memory")

This week’s update is on the shorter side as the long range report takes a look at the release of Memory on the final weekend of April, traditionally also known as the calm before the storm of summer movie season.

After two consecutive years without that early May blockbuster, though, the pandemic recovery era is in full force as a relatively normal summer movie calendar is set to begin in giant fashion with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6.

Before we get there, however, the business of April must play out. Below are this week’s key analysis points and updated forecast ranges.

PROS:

Briarcliff Entertainment and Open Road Films have a long history with Liam Neeson-led thrillers, so there should be an element of consistency for tracking Memory ahead of its debut. The pic, co-starring Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci while directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), is being offered up as a male-driven counter-programmer after a fairly busy April slate before the Marvel mammoth arrives.

Early reviews for Ambulance are registering fairly positive, so despite a minor decrease in its forecast this week, we’re expecting slightly longer legs to balance out surrounding market impact.

Everything Everywhere All at Once scored a stellar platform debut last weekend that has increased expectations for another significant A24 hit when it goes nationwide. Its one-night IMAX play on March 30 drove reportedly healthy sales, and pre-release social trends are now matching those of some of the studio’s biggest past hits.

Robert Eggers’ The Northman is now included in forecast ranges below, though trajectories remain fluid given its minimal marketing until recent days.

CONS:

Memory, as alluded to, has the unfortunate fate of opening on what is classically a slow weekend at the box office. Following multiple high-profile titles from late March into mid-April, and with Marvel Studios’ eagerly awaited Doctor Strange sequel lurking in the shadows, Memory is likely to draw only the most loyal of Neeson fans as preliminary metrics compare slightly ahead of Blacklight.

Although an original film whose marketing won’t fully kick in until Easter week, Father Stu looks to be in increasing need of a faith-based audience to help it stand out among the somewhat crowded mid-April slate.

Forecasts remain in flux for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore as pre-sales have just begun and early screening reactions hit online fan circles.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022 Calendar

(as of 3/31/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 4/8/2022 Ambulance $12,000,000 – $17,000,000 -9% $35,000,000 – $55,000,000 3,400 Universal Pictures 4/8/2022 Everything Everywhere All at Once (Wide) $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 +75% $25,000,000 – $45,000,000 +75% 2,900 A24 4/8/2022 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 $45,000,000 – $60,000,000 $125,000,000 – $170,000,000 4,100 Paramount Pictures 4/13/2022 Father Stu $4,000,000 – $8,000,000 -14% $15,000,000 – $30,000,000 -18% Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/15/2022 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore $45,000,000 – $55,000,000 -9% $100,000,000 – $130,000,000 -9% Warner Bros. Pictures 4/22/2022 The Bad Guys $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 $40,000,000 – $60,000,000 Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 4/22/2022 The Northman $4,000,000 – $8,000,000 NEW $10,000,000 – $20,000,000 NEW Focus Features 4/22/2022 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 $16,000,000 – $36,000,000 Lionsgate 4/29/2022 Memory $2,000,000 – $5,000,000 NEW $5,000,000 – $15,000,000 NEW Briarcliff Entertainment / Open Road Films 5/6/2022 Around the World in 80 Days 100 Viva Kids 5/6/2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney / Marvel Studios 5/13/2022 Firestarter Universal Pictures 5/20/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features 5/20/2022 Men A24 5/27/2022 Bob’s Burgers Disney / 20th Century Studios 5/27/2022 Top Gun Maverick Paramount Pictures 6/3/2022 Eiffel Blue Fox Entertainment 6/3/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 2 Warner Bros. Pictures 6/3/2022 Watcher IFC Films 6/10/2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures 6/17/2022 Lightyear Disney / Pixar 6/24/2022 The Black Phone Universal Pictures 6/24/2022 Elvis Warner Bros. Pictures 6/24/2022 Untitled Blumhouse Project Universal Pictures 6/29/2022 Shotgun Wedding Lionsgate 7/1/2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru Universal Pictures 7/8/2022 Thor: Love and Thunder Disney / Marvel Studios 7/15/2022 Bed Rest STXfilms 7/15/2022 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features 7/15/2022 Where the Crawdads Sing Sony / 3000 Pictures 7/22/2022 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Paramount Pictures 7/22/2022 Nope Universal Pictures 7/29/2022 Bullet Train Sony Pictures 7/29/2022 DC League of Super-Pets Warner Bros. Pictures 7/29/2022 Venegance Focus Features 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday Universal Pictures 8/5/2022 Secret Headquarters Paramount Pictures 8/5/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 3 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/12/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 8/12/2022 Man from Toronto Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/19/2022 Beast Universal Pictures 8/26/2022 The Bride Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/26/2022 Fear Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) 8/26/2022 Samaritan United Artists Releasing 9/2/2022 Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Focus Features 9/9/2022 Salem’s Lot Warner Bros. / New Line 9/16/2022 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Lionsgate 9/16/2022 Distant Universal Pictures 9/16/2022 The Woman King Sony / TriStar Pictures 9/23/2022 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. Pictures 9/23/2022 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 9/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 3 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/30/2022 Bros Universal Pictures 10/7/2022 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Sony Pictures 10/14/2022 Halloween Ends Universal Pictures 10/14/2022 White Bird: A Wonder Story Lionsgate 10/21/2022 The Banshees of Inisherin Disney / Searchlight Pictures 10/21/2022 Black Adam Warner Bros. Pictures 10/21/2022 Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures 10/21/2022 Untitled Paramount Paramount Pictures 10/28/2022 The Devil’s Light Lionsgate 11/4/2022 Untitled David O. Russell Disney / 20th Century Studios 11/11/2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney / Marvel Studios 11/18/2022 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony / Columbia Pictures 11/18/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 4 Warner Bros. Pictures 11/18/2022 She Said Universal Pictures 11/18/2022 Thirteen Lives MGM / United Artists Releasing 11/23/2022 Creed III MGM 11/23/2022 The Fabelmans Universal Pictures 11/23/2022 Strange World Walt Disney Pictures 12/2/2022 Violent Night Universal Pictures 12/9/2022 (no releases scheduled) 12/16/2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods Warner Bros. Pictures 12/21/2022 Avatar 2 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/21/2022 I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony Pictures / TriStar Pictures 12/21/2022 Mario Universal Pictures 12/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 6 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/25/2022 A Man Called Otto Sony Pictures / Columbia 12/30/2022 (no releases scheduled)