Long Range Box Office Forecast: Proposed Changes and Strategies for the 2020 Release Calendar

Photo Credits: Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Nicola Dove (© 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

If you’ve been keeping up with previous updates, you’re aware of numerous rescheduling moves by studios in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, I’m diving into a few of the remaining question marks and potential moves we could still see in the coming weeks in order to make the 2020 (and beyond) calendar more strategically sound for both studios and exhibitors.

The good news is that the industry has shifted the bulk of its most important titles as efforts and plans are underway for a projected mid-summer theatrical reopening, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet currently planned as the first new wide release on July 17. Everything depends on the timeline of the virus and the world’s ability to continue social distancing while simultaneously reviving and adapting aspects of normal daily life, including going to the movies.

With that caveat, bear in mind that the speculative changes discussed below are based on the status quo as of today. They do not represent any official announcements by studios (unless otherwise noted), and could change on a dime depending on any number of major news developments whether they’re related to productions, the movie industry, or the world at-large.

Also note that the suggestions below are generally limited to what are perceived as major releases with moderate-to-high box office potential (tentpoles, with a few exceptions). I’m also excluding films that, while still currently on the release schedule, may not finish production in time for their scheduled releases.

The benefit, at least early on, is that even as theaters will be selling tickets at limited capacity to allow for social distancing, those exhibitors will be able to block off a significant number of screens for one movie due to the relative lack of new product. Demand, at least in the first few weeks, should be able to be met even with best healthy practices in play. (For example, don’t be surprised if Tenet takes up nearly every screen of every theater that’s open for business come July 17.)

It may also be wise for studios and exhibitors to allow the market some breathing room by A) not over-crowding the market with too many films at once early on, and B) making sure strong product is being released.

That being said, while it’s possible consumers could return to theaters in waves as social comfort levels improve over time, that staggered wave may partly be offset by those eager to get back out as soon as possible. There’s simply no way to be sure at this point in time.

Below this calendar, you can find additional notes relating to certain exclusions and suggested moves.

A Proposed 2020 Release Calendar for Key Releases

Release Date Title Distributor 7/17/2020 Tenet Warner Bros. 7/24/2020 Mulan Disney 7/31/2020 Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Lionsgate 8/7/2020 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount 8/14/2020 The One and Only Ivan Disney 8/14/2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros. 8/21/2020 Antebellum Lionsgate 8/21/2020 Bill & Ted Face the Music United Artists Releasing 8/28/2020 none 9/4/2020 A Quiet Place Part II Paramount 9/4/2020 The Beatles: Get Back Disney 9/18/2020 The King’s Man 20th Century Studios 9/25/2020 Candyman (2020) Universal 10/2/2020 Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Paramount 10/9/2020 Death on the Nile (2020) 20th Century Studios 10/9/2020 The Witches (2020) Warner Bros. 10/16/2020 Halloween Kills Universal 10/23/2020 Connected Sony / Columbia 10/30/2020 Greyhound Sony / Columbia 10/30/2020 Spiral: From the Book of Saw Lionsgate 11/6/2020 Black Widow Disney / Marvel Studios 11/13/2020 The Trial of the Chicago 7 Paramount 11/20/2020 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Warner Bros. / New Line 11/20/2020 Soul Disney / Pixar 11/25/2020 No Time to Die MGM 12/4/2020 none 12/11/2020 Free Guy 20th Century Studios 12/11/2020 Clifford the Big Red Dog Paramount 12/18/2020 Top Gun: Maverick Paramount 12/23/2020 American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story Lionsgate 12/23/2020 The Croods 2 Universal 12/23/2020 West Side Story (2020) 20th Century Studios 12/25/2020 News of the World Universal

Notes: