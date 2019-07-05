Long Range Forecast: Playmobil: The Movie

This week’s report is shorter than usual with only one wide release currently on the slate for Friday, August 30 as studios look to rely on holdovers once again for Labor Day weekend as families around the country take one last summer break before resuming school and/or work schedules in September.

Playmobil: The Movie

Opening Weekend Range: $3 – 9 million (4-day)

PROS:

Based on the German toy line, this feature film adaptation will make a play for kiddie audiences over the extended Labor Day weekend. STX’s recent pick-up of the film from Global Road could lead to a fair marketing campaign that might help raise otherwise minimal awareness later this summer.

CONS:

With Angry Birds 2 and Dora and the Lost City of Gold likely to remain solid holdovers by this point on the calendar — plus the consideration of the LEGO Movie franchise having tapped a similar market already in recent years — we’re bearish on domestic prospects for this release.

8-Week Forecast

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 7/12/2019 Crawl $15,000,000 -17% $39,000,000 -17% 2,900 Paramount 7/12/2019 Stuber $17,000,000 -3% $63,000,000 -3% 3,000 Fox 7/19/2019 The Lion King (2019) $201,000,000 $650,000,000 4,400 Disney 7/26/2019 Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood $50,000,000 $165,000,000 Sony / Columbia 8/2/2019 Hobbs & Shaw $100,000,000 $245,000,000 Universal 8/9/2019 The Art of Racing In the Rain $8,500,000 $32,000,000 Fox 8/9/2019 Brian Banks n/a n/a Bleecker Street 8/9/2019 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $28,000,000 $85,000,000 Paramount 8/9/2019 The Kitchen (2019) $11,500,000 $34,500,000 Warner Bros. / New Line 8/9/2019 Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark $10,000,000 $26,500,000 Lionsgate / CBS Films 8/14/2019 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $19,000,000 $70,000,000 Sony / Columbia 8/14/2019 Blinded By the Light n/a n/a Warner Bros. 8/16/2019 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $15,000,000 $39,000,000 Entertainment Studios 8/16/2019 Good Boys $15,000,000 $43,000,000 Universal 8/16/2019 The Informer n/a n/a Aviron 8/16/2019 Where’d You Go, Bernadette $11,000,000 $45,000,000 United Artists Releasing 8/23/2019 Angel Has Fallen $17,000,000 $49,000,000 Lionsgate 8/23/2019 My Spy $9,000,000 $30,000,000 STX 8/23/2019 Overcomer $6,500,000 $24,000,000 Sony / AFFIRM Films 8/23/2019 Ready or Not n/a n/a Fox Searchlight 8/30/2019 Las Píldoras De Mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Meds) n/a n/a Lionsgate 8/30/2019 PLAYMOBIL: The Movie $4,000,000 NEW $10,000,000 NEW STX

Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report