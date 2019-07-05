Long Range Forecast: Playmobil: The Movie

This week’s report is shorter than usual with only one wide release currently on the slate for Friday, August 30 as studios look to rely on holdovers once again for Labor Day weekend as families around the country take one last summer break before resuming school and/or work schedules in September.
Playmobil: The Movie
Opening Weekend Range: $3 – 9 million (4-day)
PROS:
- Based on the German toy line, this feature film adaptation will make a play for kiddie audiences over the extended Labor Day weekend. STX’s recent pick-up of the film from Global Road could lead to a fair marketing campaign that might help raise otherwise minimal awareness later this summer.
CONS:
- With Angry Birds 2 and Dora and the Lost City of Gold likely to remain solid holdovers by this point on the calendar — plus the consideration of the LEGO Movie franchise having tapped a similar market already in recent years — we’re bearish on domestic prospects for this release.
8-Week Forecast
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|7/12/2019
|Crawl
|$15,000,000
|-17%
|$39,000,000
|-17%
|2,900
|Paramount
|7/12/2019
|Stuber
|$17,000,000
|-3%
|$63,000,000
|-3%
|3,000
|Fox
|7/19/2019
|The Lion King (2019)
|$201,000,000
|$650,000,000
|4,400
|Disney
|7/26/2019
|Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
|$50,000,000
|$165,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|8/2/2019
|Hobbs & Shaw
|$100,000,000
|$245,000,000
|Universal
|8/9/2019
|The Art of Racing In the Rain
|$8,500,000
|$32,000,000
|Fox
|8/9/2019
|Brian Banks
|n/a
|n/a
|Bleecker Street
|8/9/2019
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$28,000,000
|$85,000,000
|Paramount
|8/9/2019
|The Kitchen (2019)
|$11,500,000
|$34,500,000
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|8/9/2019
|Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark
|$10,000,000
|$26,500,000
|Lionsgate / CBS Films
|8/14/2019
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$19,000,000
|$70,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|8/14/2019
|Blinded By the Light
|n/a
|n/a
|Warner Bros.
|8/16/2019
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$15,000,000
|$39,000,000
|Entertainment Studios
|8/16/2019
|Good Boys
|$15,000,000
|$43,000,000
|Universal
|8/16/2019
|The Informer
|n/a
|n/a
|Aviron
|8/16/2019
|Where’d You Go, Bernadette
|$11,000,000
|$45,000,000
|United Artists Releasing
|8/23/2019
|Angel Has Fallen
|$17,000,000
|$49,000,000
|Lionsgate
|8/23/2019
|My Spy
|$9,000,000
|$30,000,000
|STX
|8/23/2019
|Overcomer
|$6,500,000
|$24,000,000
|Sony / AFFIRM Films
|8/23/2019
|Ready or Not
|n/a
|n/a
|Fox Searchlight
|8/30/2019
|Las Píldoras De Mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Meds)
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate
|8/30/2019
|PLAYMOBIL: The Movie
|$4,000,000
|NEW
|$10,000,000
|NEW
|STX
Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report
