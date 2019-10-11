Long Range Forecast: The Calm Before December’s Box Office Storm

This week’s update is somewhat atypical as our report moves into the post-Thanksgiving weekend corridor — a window normally avoided by most major studios as moviegoers come down from a slew of big releases the month before and move into full-on shopping season before the second wind of holiday releases hits in the middle of December.

It’s also a chance for November’s top holdovers to continue raking in business without worry of much competition. To that end, November 22’s Frozen II looks to be a likely three-weekend champion.

That being said, two films currently pop up on the slate for Friday, December 6: STX’s Brahms: The Boy 2 and PLAYMOBIL: The Movie. The caveat to their current positioning, however, is that it’s rare for a studio to release two wide openers on the same day — even though they do appeal to vastly different audiences.

For that reason, we’re not ruling out the possibility both films stick to that release date. However, given the the numerous combined delays of both titles so far, we’re holding off until closer to release date for further confirmation that one or both will indeed remain on that date.

The reasoning for another move(s) isn’t hard to imagine, particularly for PLAYMOBIL as it would open just two weeks after Frozen II, one week before Jumanji: The Next Level, two weeks before Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, and less than three weeks before Spies In Disguise — all of which are shoe-ins to attract young audiences and dwarf potential interest in PLAYMOBIL. In fact, we’re expecting a big uptick in year-to-year December business thanks to those tentpole titles.

Speaking of the Jumanji threequel, it will be one of the three focuses (along with Black Christmas and Richard Jewell) in our long range forecast with next week’s update.

8-Week Forecast

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Range 3-Day (FSS) Opening Forecast % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 10/18/2019 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $40,000,000 – $55,000,000 $40,000,000 $120,000,000 3,700 Disney 10/18/2019 Zombieland 2: Double Tap $24,000,000 – $34,000,000 $30,000,000 $77,000,000 3,400 Sony / Columbia 10/25/2019 Black and Blue $6,000,000 – $11,000,000 $8,500,000 -23% $23,000,000 -28% 2,000 Sony / Screen Gems 10/25/2019 Countdown $9,000,000 – $14,000,000 $12,000,000 -14% $28,000,000 -14% 2,500 STX 10/25/2019 The Current War: Director’s Cut n/a n/a n/a n/a 101 Studios 11/1/2019 Arctic Dogs $5,000,000 – $10,000,000 $6,000,000 -14% $24,500,000 Entertainment Studios 11/1/2019 Harriet n/a n/a n/a Focus Features 11/1/2019 Motherless Brooklyn n/a n/a n/a Warner Bros. 11/1/2019 Terminator: Dark Fate $38,000,000 – $48,000,000 $40,000,000 5% $89,500,000 5% Paramount 11/8/2019 Doctor Sleep $20,000,000 – $30,000,000 $25,000,000 $92,000,000 Warner Bros. 11/8/2019 Last Christmas $12,000,000 – $17,000,000 $15,000,000 $80,000,000 Universal 11/8/2019 Midway $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 $13,000,000 $47,000,000 Lionsgate 11/8/2019 Playing with Fire $7,000,000 – $12,000,000 $8,000,000 $33,000,000 Paramount 11/15/2019 Charlie’s Angels (2019) $25,000,000 – $35,000,000 $29,000,000 $78,000,000 Sony / Columbia 11/15/2019 The Good Liar n/a n/a n/a Warner Bros. 11/15/2019 Ford v. Ferrari $25,000,000 – $35,000,000 $32,000,000 $115,000,000 Fox 11/22/2019 21 Bridges $9,000,000 – $14,000,000 $10,000,000 $34,000,000 STX 11/22/2019 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $16,000,000 – $21,000,000 $19,000,000 $105,000,000 Sony / Columbia 11/22/2019 Frozen 2 $115,000,000 – $145,000,000 $125,000,000 $450,000,000 Disney 11/27/2019 Knives Out $15,000,000 – $20,000,000 $17,500,000 $70,000,000 Lionsgate 11/27/2019 Queen & Slim $7,000,000 – $12,000,000 $8,000,000 $30,000,000 Universal 11/29/2019 Dark Waters (Expansion) n/a n/a n/a Focus Features 12/6/2019 Brahms: The Boy 2 n/a n/a n/a STX 12/6/2019 PLAYMOBIL: The Movie n/a n/a n/a STX

Alex Edghill contributed to this report