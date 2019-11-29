Long Range Tracking: The Gentlemen and The Turning

This week’s report offers up an early read on two films currently slated for on Friday, January 24, 2020 as our first look into the new year continues.

The Gentlemen

Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 15 million

PROS:

Director Guy Ritchie’s fans could turn out in healthy fashion for his return to the crime/thriller/comedy genre if reviews prove positive for this project. The ensemble cast may add further appeal to casual adult moviegoers.





Early social tracking is unsurprisingly tricky this far out, but leaning positive relative to similar films in the genre.

CONS:

Competing with NFL playoffs and opening one week after a holiday frame will be noteworthy challenges.

The Turning

Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 15 million

PROS:

Universal has a solid track record of delivering surprise performances from the horror genre, and the PG-13 rating here should further aid appeal to teens.





Initial trailer footprint metrics are encouraging as the early marketing stage recently began.

CONS:

As the third horror/thriller release of January, it will need to stand out (or the other two disappoint) in order to break out beyond expectations.

8-Week Tracking and Forecasts

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Tracking Range 3-Day (FSS) Opening Forecast % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Range Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Distributor 12/6/2019 Dark Waters (Wide Expansion) n/a n/a Focus Features 12/6/2019 PLAYMOBIL: The Movie $3,000,000 – $8,000,000 $4,500,000 $10,000,000 – $20,000,000 $14,000,000 STX 12/13/2019 Black Christmas $12,000,000 – $17,000,000 $14,000,000 8% $30,000,000 – $40,000,000 $37,700,000 8% Universal 12/13/2019 Jumanji: The Next Level $40,000,000 – $60,000,000 $50,000,000 $225,000,000 – $275,000,000 $265,000,000 Sony / Columbia 12/13/2019 Richard Jewell $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 $13,000,000 $60,000,000 – $80,000,000 $80,000,000 Warner Bros. 12/20/2019 Cats $10,000,000 – $20,000,000 $14,000,000 $60,000,000 – $120,000,000 $75,000,000 Universal 12/20/2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker $185,000,000 – $225,000,000 $200,000,000 $550,000,000 – $750,000,000 $680,000,000 Disney / Lucasfilm 12/20/2019 Bombshell (Wide Expansion) $5,000,000 – $10,000,000 $5,000,000 $30,000,000 – $45,000,000 $40,000,000 Lionsgate 12/25/2019 Little Women (2019) $16,000,000 – $26,000,000 $20,000,000 $80,000,000 – $120,000,000 $100,000,000 Sony / Columbia 12/25/2019 Spies in Disguise $13,000,000 – $23,000,000 $16,000,000 $70,000,000 – $110,000,000 $80,000,000 Fox / Blue Sky 12/25/2019 Uncut Gems n/a n/a A24 1/3/2020 The Grudge (2020) $10,000,000 – $20,000,000 $14,000,000 $25,000,000 – $45,000,000 $32,000,000 Sony / Columbia 1/10/2020 1917 (Wide) $18,000,000 – $23,000,000 $21,000,000 $75,000,000 – $100,000,000 $82,000,000 Universal / DreamWorks 1/10/2020 The Informer $2,500,000 – $7,500,000 n/a $7,000,000 – $15,000,000 n/a Aviron 1/10/2020 Just Mercy (Wide) $13,000,000 – $18,000,000 $14,000,000 $50,000,000 – $70,000,000 $59,000,000 Warner Bros. 1/10/2020 Like a Boss $15,000,000 – $20,000,000 $17,000,000 $45,000,000 – $60,000,000 $51,000,000 Paramount 1/10/2020 My Spy $7,000,000 – $12,000,000 $7,500,000 $20,000,000 – $30,000,000 $21,000,000 STX 1/10/2020 Underwater $5,000,000 – $10,000,000 $6,500,000 $12,000,000 – $25,000,000 $18,000,000 Fox 1/17/2020 Bad Boys for Life $21,000,000 – $31,000,000 $25,000,000 $55,000,000 – $75,000,000 $64,000,000 Sony / Columbia 1/17/2020 Dolittle $30,000,000 – $50,000,000 $40,000,000 $120,000,000 – $170,000,000 $145,000,000 Universal 1/24/2020 The Gentlemen $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 $12,000,000 NEW $30,000,000 – $50,000,000 $38,000,000 NEW STX 1/24/2020 The Last Full Measure n/a n/a Roadside Attractions 1/24/2020 Run n/a n/a Lionsgate / Summit 1/24/2020 The Turning $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 $14,000,000 NEW $25,000,000 – $40,000,000 $38,000,000 NEW Universal

Alex Edghill contributed to this report