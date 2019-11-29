Long Range Tracking: The Gentlemen and The Turning

This week’s report offers up an early read on two films currently slated for on Friday, January 24, 2020 as our first look into the new year continues.
The Gentlemen
Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 15 million
PROS:
- Director Guy Ritchie’s fans could turn out in healthy fashion for his return to the crime/thriller/comedy genre if reviews prove positive for this project. The ensemble cast may add further appeal to casual adult moviegoers.
- Early social tracking is unsurprisingly tricky this far out, but leaning positive relative to similar films in the genre.
CONS:
- Competing with NFL playoffs and opening one week after a holiday frame will be noteworthy challenges.
The Turning
Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 15 million
PROS:
- Universal has a solid track record of delivering surprise performances from the horror genre, and the PG-13 rating here should further aid appeal to teens.
- Initial trailer footprint metrics are encouraging as the early marketing stage recently began.
CONS:
- As the third horror/thriller release of January, it will need to stand out (or the other two disappoint) in order to break out beyond expectations.
8-Week Tracking and Forecasts
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day (FSS) Opening Tracking Range
|3-Day (FSS) Opening Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Range
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Distributor
|12/6/2019
|Dark Waters (Wide Expansion)
|n/a
|n/a
|Focus Features
|12/6/2019
|PLAYMOBIL: The Movie
|$3,000,000 – $8,000,000
|$4,500,000
|$10,000,000 – $20,000,000
|$14,000,000
|STX
|12/13/2019
|Black Christmas
|$12,000,000 – $17,000,000
|$14,000,000
|8%
|$30,000,000 – $40,000,000
|$37,700,000
|8%
|Universal
|12/13/2019
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|$40,000,000 – $60,000,000
|$50,000,000
|$225,000,000 – $275,000,000
|$265,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|12/13/2019
|Richard Jewell
|$10,000,000 – $15,000,000
|$13,000,000
|$60,000,000 – $80,000,000
|$80,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|12/20/2019
|Cats
|$10,000,000 – $20,000,000
|$14,000,000
|$60,000,000 – $120,000,000
|$75,000,000
|Universal
|12/20/2019
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
|$185,000,000 – $225,000,000
|$200,000,000
|$550,000,000 – $750,000,000
|$680,000,000
|Disney / Lucasfilm
|12/20/2019
|Bombshell (Wide Expansion)
|$5,000,000 – $10,000,000
|$5,000,000
|$30,000,000 – $45,000,000
|$40,000,000
|Lionsgate
|12/25/2019
|Little Women (2019)
|$16,000,000 – $26,000,000
|$20,000,000
|$80,000,000 – $120,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|12/25/2019
|Spies in Disguise
|$13,000,000 – $23,000,000
|$16,000,000
|$70,000,000 – $110,000,000
|$80,000,000
|Fox / Blue Sky
|12/25/2019
|Uncut Gems
|n/a
|n/a
|A24
|1/3/2020
|The Grudge (2020)
|$10,000,000 – $20,000,000
|$14,000,000
|$25,000,000 – $45,000,000
|$32,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|1/10/2020
|1917 (Wide)
|$18,000,000 – $23,000,000
|$21,000,000
|$75,000,000 – $100,000,000
|$82,000,000
|Universal / DreamWorks
|1/10/2020
|The Informer
|$2,500,000 – $7,500,000
|n/a
|$7,000,000 – $15,000,000
|n/a
|Aviron
|1/10/2020
|Just Mercy (Wide)
|$13,000,000 – $18,000,000
|$14,000,000
|$50,000,000 – $70,000,000
|$59,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|1/10/2020
|Like a Boss
|$15,000,000 – $20,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$45,000,000 – $60,000,000
|$51,000,000
|Paramount
|1/10/2020
|My Spy
|$7,000,000 – $12,000,000
|$7,500,000
|$20,000,000 – $30,000,000
|$21,000,000
|STX
|1/10/2020
|Underwater
|$5,000,000 – $10,000,000
|$6,500,000
|$12,000,000 – $25,000,000
|$18,000,000
|Fox
|1/17/2020
|Bad Boys for Life
|$21,000,000 – $31,000,000
|$25,000,000
|$55,000,000 – $75,000,000
|$64,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|1/17/2020
|Dolittle
|$30,000,000 – $50,000,000
|$40,000,000
|$120,000,000 – $170,000,000
|$145,000,000
|Universal
|1/24/2020
|The Gentlemen
|$10,000,000 – $15,000,000
|$12,000,000
|NEW
|$30,000,000 – $50,000,000
|$38,000,000
|NEW
|STX
|1/24/2020
|The Last Full Measure
|n/a
|n/a
|Roadside Attractions
|1/24/2020
|Run
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate / Summit
|1/24/2020
|The Turning
|$10,000,000 – $15,000,000
|$14,000,000
|NEW
|$25,000,000 – $40,000,000
|$38,000,000
|NEW
|Universal
Alex Edghill contributed to this report
