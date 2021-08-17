Look Dine-In Cinemas Joins Spotlight Cinema Networks

Dallas-based exhibitor Look Dine-In Cinemas has joined Spotlight Cinema Networks, it was announced today. Under the deal, Spotlight will serve as LOOK’s exclusive cinema advertising sales representative.

Recently launched by Brian Schultz, Look Dine-In Cinemas currently boasts five theaters representing 59 screens in Dallas and Los Angeles. The exhibitor plans to open additional locations “in the near future,” according to a release.

“After navigating a very difficult year during this pandemic, this addition solidifies our network for years to come. The locations joining our portfolio will be very attractive to our advertising community as audiences continually return to the cinema and enjoy films the way they were meant to be viewed: on the big screen,” said Michael Sakin, President, Spotlight Cinema Networks. “LOOK Dine-In Cinemas’ presence in our network strengthens our reach and gives marketers access to cultured audiences in the nation’s most desirable markets. We’re looking forward to the reemergence of cinema experiences nationwide with LOOK Dine-In Cinemas as a key component to our strategy.”

“It’s exciting to partner with a nationally recognized leader and initiator of in-theatre dining,” added Bernadette McCabe, EVP, Event Cinema & Exhibitor Relations, Spotlight Cinema Networks. “Spotlight is committed to curating a network of exhibitor partners that offer premium cinema experiences and we look forward to delivering a quality preshow experience for LOOK Dine-In Cinemas’ audience.”

“We are truly excited about our partnership with Spotlight Cinema Networks,” said Brian Schultz, CEO, Look Dine-In Cinemas. “I don’t think of our partnership as cinema advertising. Spotlight is part of the show. Bringing our guests information about products, films, all different kinds of things that are educational. They’ve done a great job partnering and creating a preshow that’s both entertaining and informative. They’re really trying to tailor the content to that customer base.”