Lumma Announces Appointment of Rolando Rodriguez as Partner and Board Member

Courtesy of Lumma

Lumma had announced the appointment of Rolando Rodriguez as its newest partner and board member. With over four decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Rodriguez served as Chairman of the National Association of Theatre Owners, Chairman, President and CEO of Marcus Theatres, and Executive Vice President of The Marcus Corporation until October 2022.

During his tenure, he led Marcus Theatres’ 85 locations across 17 states and spearheaded the corporation’s real estate and development strategy. Rodriguez’s extensive experience also includes his role as a senior leader at AMC Theatres for 30 years and as CEO of Rave Cinemas, where he led a successful turnaround and facilitated the company’s sale. Throughout his career, Rodriguez has been dedicated to setting aspirational goals and driving performance through inspirational leadership.

Lumma co-founders and board members Sebastián Franco, Antonela Salvador, Gabriel Castarés, and Marcos Franco welcomed Rolando Rodriguez aboard as Lumma continues to expand with its award-winning 4D E-Motion technology. Lumma has also recently launched its latest innovation, Magnify 8, a vibration system designed to elevate the moviegoing experience while enabling exhibitors to offer a premium experience with a low investment cost.

“I am humbled and excited as a new partner & part owner of Lumma. It’s an amazing company with a record of creativity, innovation, best in class quality products and consumer entertainment focus providing incremental revenues to clients in 15 different countries across the world. I look forward to building on its success, including the expansion into the US market & others across the world,” said Rodriguez