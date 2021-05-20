MacGillivray Freeman and MetaMedia Announce Partnership to Bring Educational Films to Commercial Movie Theaters

"Into America's Wild" (Image Courtesy of MacGillivray Freeman Films)

MacGillivray Freeman Films, an independent distributor and producer of 70mm films, has partnered with entertainment technology company MetaMedia to bring educational films to conventional commercial movie theaters and drive-ins across the U.S. and Canada, it was announced today.

MacGillivray Freeman films slated to be shown at participating theaters include Into America’s Wild, America’s Musical Journey and Great Bear Rainforest. The goal of the partnership is to expand the reach of educational films, which typically play exclusively in museum-based giant-screen theaters, to a wider audience.

All films exhibited under the partnership will be packaged with marketing materials and specially-developed educator lesson plans.

“In an effort to meet the growing demand for educational screenings and field trips in non-traditional places, we’re excited to partner with MetaMedia to offer opportunities for school groups and other educators to experience our educational films,” said Shaun MacGillivray, producer and president of MacGillivray Freeman Films, in a statement. “Our films provide powerful, inspiring learning experiences that can be offered to schools and families across the country, potentially reaching thousands of students and young people.”

Added Chuck Goldwater, MetaMedia President, North America, “We’re proud to partner with MacGillivray Freeman Films to bring selections from their impressive catalog of educational content to our exhibitor partners throughout the U.S. and Canada. We designed our platform to provide more opportunities for exhibitors to expand and increase their audiences through a diverse collection of programming. Along with feature films and other alternative content, educational content is a vital and timely addition to our overall event cinema programming.”