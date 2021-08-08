Majid Al Futtaim Announced as New Distribution Partner for Warner Bros. Pictures Across Middle East, Starting with The Suicide Squad

(L-r) JOEL KINNAMAN as Colonel Rich Flag, ALICE BRAGA as Sol Soria, DANIELA MELCHIOR as Ratcatcher 2, KING SHARK, IDRIS ELBA as Bloodsport and JOHN CENA as Peacemaker in Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “THE SUICIDE SQUAD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics. © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas (MAF LEC) has been announced as the new distribution partner for Warner Bros. Pictures across the Middle East starting with The Suicide Squad, which was released this weekend.

Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas operates 615 screens across eight markets in the Middle East, ranking as the region’s largest exhibitor, and also operates a large regional film distribution business.

Directed by James Gunn and starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena, the R-rated superhero comedy sequel was released across the Middle East and the world on Thursday.

“Warner Bros. Pictures is one of the world’s leading film studios and Majid Al Futtaim is incredibly proud to be bringing Warner Bros.’ impressive slate of new theatrical releases to big screens across the Middle East,” Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas CEO Ignace Lahoud said in a press release.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us and underscores our commitment to provide movie lovers across the region with the ultimate entertainment experience and highly-anticipated movies from the world’s best storytellers,” Lahoud continued. “I have no doubt that the world-class pipeline of Warner Bros. films combined with our in-depth market knowledge and experience will drive long-term box-office growth.”