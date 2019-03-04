Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill Sets Opening Date

PRESS RELEASE —

(Memphis, TN) Monday, March 4, 2019 – Memphis-based Malco Theatres has set March 7, 2019 as the official opening date for the new Powerhouse Cinema Grill.

The much-anticipated 7-screen boutique theatre, located at 540 South Front Street between Main and Front, in the historic South Main District, will include luxury recliner seats with reserved seating, the debut of the Malco-branded large screen MXT “Extreme” Theatre, a full-service restaurant featuring a wood burning brick pizza oven, full bar and in-theatre food delivery.

The Powerhouse opening highlights not only Malco’s return to Downtown Memphis, but the company’s commitment to the South Main community as a whole. The renovation of the 1914 brick building took over three years and required approval from both the state Historic Preservation Office and the Federal Transit Administration. The new state-of-the art theatre encompasses the original powerhouse foundation and brick exterior walls, of which all are now part of the interior lobby design brimming with a hip, modern industrial flair.

”We left Downtown Memphis over 40 years ago”, said David Tashie, Senior VP of Operations. “We are very excited to be bringing the Powerhouse Cinema Grill to the historic downtown South Main District. Our family has been in this business for over 100 years, and we’ve always embraced any new idea that enhances the moviegoing experience for our patrons. We believe the Powerhouse amenities will add to the already fun and exciting experience of going out to the movies.”

As with all locations, patrons will have the ability to purchase advance tickets via the Malco app and www.malco.com.

All media with official credentials are invited to attend a special Powerhouse Cinema Grill sneak peek Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:30pm. Email karen@malco.com to arrange tours, photo opps or interviews.

Memphis, TN-based Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business that reached its 100th anniversary in 2015. Malco Theatres operates over 350 screens at 34 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi.