Malco Expands ‘Malco Select’ Private Screening Program from Four to 16 Locations

Shortly after launching in four locations, Malco Theatres has announced the expansion of its private screening option to 12 additional locations in the coming weeks. Under the Malco Select program, a private auditorium can be reserved starting at $100, playing a film from Malco’s current offerings.

Announced last week, the initial four locations were: Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX in Memphis, Tennessee; Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT in Collierville, Tennessee; Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX in Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Grandview Cinema & IMAX in Madison, Mississippi.

Soon to roll out in the next few weeks will be these additional 12 locations, bringing the program to 16 of Malco’s 34 sites:

Stage Cinema Grill (Bartlett, Tennessee) Desoto Cinema Grill (Southaven, Mississippi) Jonesboro Towne Cinema (Jonesboro, Arkansas) Rogers Towne Cinema Grill (Rogers, Arkansas) Fort Smith Cinema (Fort Smith, Arkansas) Renaissance Cinema Grill (Ridgeland, Mississippi) Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill (Tupelo, Mississippi) Oxford Commons Cinema Grill (Oxford, Mississippi) Corinth Cinema (Corinth, Mississippi) Columbus Cinema (Columbus, Mississippi) Gonzales Cinema Grill (Gonzales, Louisiana) Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT (Owensboro, Kentucky)

The Memphis-based chain ranked ninth in Boxoffice PRO‘s 2020 Giants of Exhibition list for North America’s largest exhibition circuits. The Malco Select offering comes as other cinemas, both domestic and overseas, have pivoted to a private rental option as a pandemic-era revenue stream.