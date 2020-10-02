Malco Theatres Announces ‘Malco Select’ Private Screening Program for Up to 20 People

Malco Theatres announced Friday a new private screening option for small groups as many as 20 patrons. Under the Malco Select program, a private auditorium can be reserved starting at $100, playing a film from Malco’s current offerings.

The offering will begin at four of the chain’s locations: Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX in Memphis, Tennessee; Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT in Collierville, Tennessee; Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX in Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Grandview Cinema & IMAX in Madison, Mississippi.

The Memphis-based chain ranked ninth in Boxoffice PRO‘s 2020 Giants of Exhibition list for North America’s largest exhibition circuits. The Malco Select offering comes as other cinemas, both domestic and overseas, have pivoted to a private rental option as a pandemic-era revenue stream.

“While we have always offered packages for mid-sized and large groups, this new program is geared toward guests who want to be able to select a movie and have their own private screening for themselves, family, and friends,” Malco Theatres President and COO David Tashie said in a press release. “Additionally, food and beverage packages will be added to the program in the coming weeks.”