Malco Theatres Enters Second of Phase of Re-Opening on June 26 in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi Locations

Image Courtesy of Malco Theatres

With six locations already open, Memphis-based Malco Theatres will open five additional locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi this Friday, June 26.

Those five locations are Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Rogers Towne Cinema Grill in Rogers, Arkansas; Jonesboro Towne Cinema Grill in Jonesboro, Arkansas; Gonzales Cinema in Gonzales, Louisiana; and Grandview Cinema in Madison, Mississippi.

The cinemas will screen classic films including Back to the Future, Jaws, Grease, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Madagascar. Jon Stewart’s new political comedy Irresistible will also screen at select locations starting Friday, June 26.

Advance tickets can be purchased online starting this Wednesday, June 24.

Malco began its re-opening effort with the opening of a drive-in location on May 15, followed by its first phase of openings on June 15. has professed a goal of reopening all their 35 locations by Friday, July 24, in time for the wide release of Disney’s Mulan.