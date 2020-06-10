Malco Begins Phased Reopening, Circuit Set to be Fully Operational in July

Image Courtesy of Malco Theatres

Malco Theatres, the ninth-largest circuit in North America, will begin a phased reopening of its cinemas on June 15 with plans to have its full circuit operational in July.

The first set of Malco locations to reopen will be concentrated in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Kentucky. The first cinemas in that effort are listed below:

The Renaissance Cinema Grill ( Ridgeland, MS )

) Olive Branch Cinema Grill ( Olive Branch, MS )

) Desoto Cinema Grill ( Southaven, MS )

) Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill ( Tupelo, MS )

) Smyrna Cinema ( Smyrna, TN )

) Owensboro Cinema Grill (Owensboro, KY)

Additional locations will open in the coming weeks through July 16 to coincide with the release of Warner Bros.’ Tenet.

“Malco is very excited to re-open theatres and welcome our customers back,” said David Tashie, President & COO. “We have been diligently working on implementing new measures and protocols to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, and we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out experiencing movies on the big screen again.”

The circuit will be adjusting its operations to implement additional sanitary and social distancing protocols, listed on their website. Malco’s programming will include repertory titles as well as recent releases whose theatrical runs have been curtailed by Covid-19 closures.

Malco Theatres operates more than 370 screens across 35 locations in the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi.