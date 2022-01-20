Marcus Theaters Joins MetaMedia’s Cloud-Based Content Delivery Network

Courtesy Images

Marcus Theatres, the fourth-largest theater circuit in the U.S., will utilize MetaMedia’s cloud-based content delivery platform, MetaMedia Entertainment Network, it was announced Wednesday (January 19).

Under the deal, the MetaMedia Entertainment Network, powered by Microsoft Azure, will be used to deliver content to Marcus Theatres locations. Marcus Theaters owns and operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states.

“We were drawn to the operating and cost efficiencies of MetaMedia’s proven technology”, said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “Most of all, we are looking forward to new revenue-generating opportunities through our partnership with MetaMedia to bring more diverse programming to our guests, especially live and interactive events.”

“Marcus Theatres is one of the most dynamic and innovative leaders in the cinema industry,” added Chuck Goldwater, President of MetaMedia North America. “We are proud to be their partners and bring all the benefits of our entertainment delivery network to their world-class cinemas in their many key locations around the country.”

The Marcus deal comes in the wake of MetaMedia’s recent milestone, having expanded its footprint to more than 3,000 screens in the U.S. and Canada earlier this month. Other exhibitors in the MetaMedia network include Cinemark, Cinépolis, Landmark Cinemas of Canada and Emagine Entertainment.