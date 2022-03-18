Marcus Theatres Introduces Sports Programming with “The Wall”

Photo provided by Marcus Theatres - All Rights Reserved

Illinois and Wisconsin customers will be among the first in the nation to discover The Wall, a new attraction opening at Marcus Theatres’ Gurnee Cinema in Illinois this month. The Wall will feature a variety of sports on its multiple screens where fans can enjoy a unique sports viewing experience at no cost. Fan favorite game-day food and drinks are also available to order via a server or online.

“For more than 85 years, Marcus Theatres has been delivering memorable experiences to our guests, showing movies on the big screen in a casual, social setting,” said Rolando Rodriguez chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “Now we are excited to take our unique theatre venue and transform it into an unbeatable game day experience for sports fans at our Gurnee location. Basketball, football, baseball, hockey, soccer, horse racing and so much more will be shown in this multi-sport space that features a dozen screens, servers and comfy DreamLounger recliners. It’s really a great space for casual fans to enjoy all types of sports, and for those who place sports bets online to track their bets.”

There is no cost to enter The Wall at Marcus Gurnee Cinema. However, a ticket, which is available only at the Gurnee theater’s box office, is required.

Sports are larger than life and deserve a big presentation. This is the inspiration behind The Wall, which brings the biggest sporting events to big screens with all the comfort of a Marcus Theatres location. Guests can settle into their recliners and watch a variety of sports on the main screen, which features a state-of-the-art laser projector and immersive cinema sound. Additional large screens show multiple sports, making this a go-to destination for fans.

A full menu is available featuring appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, Zaffiro’s pizza and more game-day favorites. For those 21 years of age and older, a variety of beer, wine and specialty drinks can be enjoyed as well. Guests simply press the call button and order with a server. Food orders may also be placed online through the Marcus Theatres website or mobile app.

Beyond the screens, food and drinks, The Wall delivers even more:

· A host/greeter to welcome guests into the space and answer any questions

· Comfy DreamLounger recliners – each with a table, call button and USB charger

· Free Wi-Fi to access sports betting apps

· Downloadable Listen Everywhere app, which allows guests to tune into any screen in The Wall. (To use this technology, each guest should bring their own phone and ear buds).

“We’ve created The Wall for all sports fans,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “Over the past two years, we’ve made an effort to reach our guests in different ways and to diversify our business offerings. Marcus Theatres is the ultimate entertainment destination, and it now extends beyond movies and into sports.”

Piloted exclusively at the Marcus Gurnee Cinema in Illinois, The Wall is a reimagined space to watch sports. For more information, visithttps://thewall.marcustheatres.com.