Marcus Theatres Looks to Introduce Movie Tavern Brand to Wisconsin

PRESS RELEASE

Company to Bring Movie Tavern by Marcus to Brookfield Square Giving Hometown Guests the Opportunity to Experience All Three Marcus Theatres Brands

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apr. 1, 2019– Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation(NYSE:MCS), is planning to bring Movie Tavern® by Marcus to Brookfield Square. Given the company’s recent acquisition of Movie Tavern, the timing is right to introduce a new theatre brand into the marketplace. The concept would replace the previously announced Brookfield BistroPlex℠ and is anticipated to open in October of 2019.

“Movie Tavern by Marcus is an extension of the Marcus Theatres brand with its own personality and some unique attributes,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “This market area is already enjoying the Majestic Cinema of Brookfield (4.5 miles away) and the Ridge Cinema (6 miles away). Plus the BistroPlex concept at Southridge Mall is a short drive away (11 miles). It is the right time and place to introduce our new theatre to our hometown, ultimately giving the community three choices of Marcus Theatres brands.”

Plans for the exterior signage and design package to now reflect the Movie Tavern brand have been submitted to planning commission. A decision is expected next month.

The new Movie Tavern by Marcus at Brookfield Square will have eight auditoriums. The theatre will feature popular amenities from Marcus Theatres, including comfortable DreamLounger℠ recliners throughout the building and one SuperScreen DLX® auditorium with an oversized screen, immersive Dolby® Atmos® sound and optional heated recliner seating. Although Movie Tavern by Marcus will feature local favorite, Zaffiro’s® pizza on its menu, the food and beverage offerings overall will be different than other Marcus Theatres locations.

The bar will be different as well. Simply called The Tavern, it will feature an open concept complete with lounge and traditional bar seating. Here, guests will be able to order food and beverages that can be enjoyed in the bar/lounge or delivered to their auditorium by food runners. Orders also can be placed at the concession stand and will be delivered to guests’ seats.

“When considering the development of a new theatre, our goal is to design it for the needs and spirit of the community,” added Rodriguez. “The Brookfield area continues to grow, including the planned addition of the Brookfield Conference Center in 2020, several hotels, new restaurants and numerous residential developments. More and more it is becoming a stronger regional destination for shopping, dining and leisure. Movie Tavern by Marcus at Brookfield Square will complement this growth, offering entertainment and dining for the entire community to enjoy.”

For more information about Movie Tavern by Marcus, visit www.MovieTavern.com.

For more information about Marcus Theatres, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com.