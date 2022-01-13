Marcus Theatres to Test New MovieFlex Subscription Program in Ohio and Nebraska Starting Jan. 14

Courtesy Photo

Marcus Theatres is testing a new subscription program called MovieFlex in Ohio and Nebraska, the company announced Wednesday (January 12).

Available in Ohio and Lincoln, Nebraska beginning on January 14, the basic MovieFlex plan will be priced at $9.99 per month and include a credit for one adult movie ticket per month for a standard 2D screening (a premium format fee applies for SuperScreen DLX, UltraScreen DLX, IMAX, 3D and 4DX formats; the credit is not valid for special events). Unused credits will roll over for as long as the subscription continues.

Subscribers to MovieFlex will also receive 10% off concessions, one monthly companion ticket for $9.99 and all benefits offered under the exhibitor’s Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program, including free refills on fountain drinks, no online/mobile ticket fees, access to early movie screenings and special offers.

Marcus customers in Ohio and Omaha, Nebraska can also subscribe to the MovieFlex+ plan for $14.99 per month. That enhanced plan includes unlimited admission to participating films (as determined by movie studios, with selections changing weekly), discounted admission to all other films, free admission on Tuesdays, 10% off concessions, one monthly companion ticket for $9.99, all benefits offered under the Magical Movie Rewards program and double the Magical Movie Rewards points for every dollar spent. MovieFlex+ will include offers for special films, one-time features and classic films in addition to regular new releases.

“Our guests have asked for a subscription program and we are excited to take this next step,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We are testing two plans that allow subscribers to enjoy movies more frequently and take advantage of additional benefits just by joining.”

Rodriguez added that Marcus Theaters is extending an introductory offer of a free $15 e-gift card for customers who subscribe by January 31, enough to pay for a MovieFlex+ subscription for the first month.

“We are excited to introduce our subscription program here, and to receive customer feedback that will help evolve it before an anticipated circuit-wide roll out later this year,” Rolando continued.

Ohio subscribers will be able to use their MovieFlex and MovieFlex+ benefits at Marcus Crosswoods Cinema or Marcus Pickerington Cinema. Accounts can be exclusively managed via the Marcus Theatres mobile app.

For more information and to join, customers can visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/MovieFlex.