Marcus Theatres to Host Fourth CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival

Courtesy of Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres has announced the return of the CineLatino Film Festival October 5th-9th, presented by Advocate Aurora Health. The festival celebrates Hispanic-directed, written, and focused films and a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to local Hispanic health and education initiatives. Last held in 2019, CineLatino has raised more than $65,000 for these efforts.

The CineLatino Film Festival begins on October 5th with a fundraising event and screening of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at the Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield. Featured festival films will continue to play at the Majestic, as well as Marcus Movie Tavern Brookfield Square (Brookfield, WI), and Marcus Renaissance (Sturtevant, WI). In addition, film screenings and special events will take place at Marcus South Shore Cinema (Oak Creek, WI).

“Marcus Theaters is thrilled to reconnect with the community and embrace one of Southeastern Wisconsin’s most influential and growing ethnic groups,” said Rolando Rodriguez, the retiring chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “Through the CineLatino Film Festival, we celebrate Latino film and culture for five days with the entire community. And, the timing couldn’t be more appropriate as the festival takes place during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

“We are excited to join Marcus Theatres again for its fourth CineLatino Film Festival,” said Cristy Garcia-Thomas, chief external affairs officer for Advocate Aurora Health. “The 2019 event was a great opportunity to gather together and connect through film, one we missed during the pandemic. We’re thrilled to bring our communities that connection to art, film, and each other that we’ve been craving.”