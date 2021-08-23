Maya Cinemas Partners with Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony’s for Theatrical Release of Koati on October 22

Maya Cinemas, the US-based cinema circuit dedicated to operating movie theaters in underserved Hispanic communities, has partnered with executive producers Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony to release the animated comedy film Koati on October 22 in cinemas. The film unites a diverse cast of more than 25 stars to voice an animated adventure celebrating Latin American rainforests and its exotic animals.

Maya Cinemas and Spanglish Movies will distribute the film theatrically throughout key US Hispanic markets starting October 22, in both English and Spanish. The film will continue to roll out nationally in November. Myosin is bridging meaningful investment as a partner as well as facilitating the strategic media buy.

Koati is the story of three unlikely heroes: Nachi, a free-spirited coati; Xochi, a fearless monarch butterfly; and Pako, an energetic glass frog who embark on an exciting adventure to prevent a wicked coral snake named Zaina (Vergara) from destroying their home, Xo.

Sofia Vergara as a villain is joined by top latin stars including: Eva Luna Montaner, Sebas, Karol G, Adriana Barraza, Eduardo Franco, Daniel Sosa and De la Ghetto amongst others. Marc Anthony, Koati executive producer and executive musical producer joined forces with Sony Music Latin and Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Julio Reyes Copello, to create the score and ten original songs. The Koati soundtrack includes performances by Marc Anthony, Becky G, Mau & Ricky, Tini, Carlos Rivera, Cami, Joy, Gusttavo Lima, Leslie Grace, Evaluna Montaner, and Ir Sais.

As most of the animals and the biodiversity depicted in Koati are endangered or at the verge of extinction, the film is supported globally by the WWF (World Wildlife Fund for Nature). Addiitonal cast in special character roles include: actor Joe Manganiello, digital celebrities Calle y Poche, Mario Ruiz, Stefanía Roitman, speakertainment motivator Regina Carrot, and over 20 international stars: digital celebrities, musicians, and WWF ambassadors that have a combined reach of over 300MM fans in social media. Amongst them Juan Pablo Jaramillo (Aquí Entran Todos), Katy Esquivel, Andrew and Xime Ponch, Juana Martinez (La Armonía Del Caos), Agustina Palma (Netflix’s Secreto Bien Guardado and Disney’s Bian and Once), Maria Laura Quintero (Netflix’s & Caracol TV’s The Road To Love), Valentina Garzón “Little Vale” (Trendy By Nick’s Make Me Glam), Daniel Patiño “Paisa” (Disney’s Once), Claudia Bahamón, Valeria Hinojosa, Orlando Urdaneta, Liliana Moyano, Matthew Windey (De Regreso Al Colegio), athlete and fitness entrepreneur, Daniela Ospina, multiplatform star, Bianki, singer Matteo Markus Bok, child star Salomé Rodriguez Ospina, young activist Francisco Vera, and actor Manolo González Vergara in the special role of Calli, a yoga fanatic Jabiru stork with anger management issues.

Koati was produced and created by Anabella Dovarganes-Sosa, directed by Rodrigo Pérez-Castro, written by Alan Resnick and Ligiah Villalobos, produced by Latin WE Productions, Upstairs Animation, Magnus Studios and Los Hijos de Jack. Melissa Escobar, Luis Balaguer, Felipe Pimiento, Rafael Dovarganes, Jose Nacif, Anabella Dovarganes, Wally Rodriguez, Chris Zimmer, Pete Denomme, Jesus de Lara and Manuel Collazo will also act as executive producers alongside Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony.