MediaMation Hires Vaughn Howes as Director of Sales

Vaughn Howes (Image Courtesy of MediaMation)

MediaMation has tapped Vaughn Howes as director of sales, the company reported Tuesday (January 4).

In his new role, Howes will lead MediaMation’s sales department. He has worked in various roles at the company over the years, including as a project manager.

Howes has more than three decades of experience in the attractions and themed entertainment industries. He launched his career at Showscan Corporation, where he was involved in developing 70mm film-based attractions for tourist destinations.

“In my career I have been very fortunate to be involved in groundbreaking experiences at famous theme parks, like Disneyland and Universal Studios, during the era of adapting industrial motion simulator systems to the entertainment world,” said Vaughn in a statement. “I feel lucky to have managed projects in almost every corner of the globe.”

Howes can be reached at Vaughn.H@mediamation.com.