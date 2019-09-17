Kino Arena and MediaMation to Open Four MX4D Auditoriums in Bulgaria

PRESS RELEASE

Kino Arena and MediaMation Inc. have signed an agreement to open four MX4D auditoriums in Bulgaria. First up for an early Fall opening is The Mall of Sofia.

MX4D immersive auditoriums feature luxurious state-of-the-art seats equipped with a full range of motion and effects including scent, neck and leg ticklers, vibration, and air/water blasts to offer a new form of entertainment not accessible in-home. MX4D utilizes MediaMation’s patented EFX armrest which allows for every customer to have a better uniform experience across the entire theater. Additional atmospheric effects include wind, fog, rain and strobe. MX4D is the only company to offer each and every viewer the same dimensional experience.

The imminent openings in Bulgaria mark the 24th country for MediaMation’s dedicated MX4D cinema auditoriums, now primed to exceed 400 installs this year worldwide.

Upcoming releases in MX4D include the highly anticipated movies Terminator: Dark Fate, Charlie’s Angels, Jumanji: The Next Level, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and many more action , comedy, children’s movies and horror films showing a great multi-genre appeal.

“MediaMation is proud to bring MX4D to the Bulgarian market in the beautiful Kino Arena theatres. They are great partners and we look forward to together presenting blockbusters in the coming years in our unique, fun and immersive format, remarked Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of Media Mation.

“Kino Arena is constantly expanding its horizons and strives to offer audiences nothing less than the best cinema-going experience. The installation of MX4D will allow us to continue delivering the latest cinematic innovations to make sure our customers have a better perception of the film content.” said Dimitar Manchev, CEO of Kino Arena.

Kino Arena presented a showcase preview of MX4D for the first time in Bulgaria at Aniventure ComicCon. The popular event took place over this past weekend at Sofia’s Inter Expo Center.