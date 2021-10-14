Cinemark Names Melissa Thomas Executive VP and CFO

The Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

Melissa Thomas has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) at Cinemark, effective November 8. She succeeds Sean Gamble, who was promoted to president on July 28 and will succeed the retiring Mark Zoradi as chief executive officer (CEO) on Jan. 1, 2022. Zoradi will continue as a member of the Cinemark board of directors.

Thomas joins Cinemark from Groupon, where she has been CFO since 2019. Before that, she was the company’s chief accounting officer and treasurer; she started there as vice president of commercial finance. Prior to Groupon, she held senior finance positions at Surgical Care Affiliates and Orbitz and also worked in assurance and business advisory at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In a statement, Gamble praised Thomas’ “sound business acumen, diverse financial expertise, strong communication skills, and varied industry experience,” noting she would “provide significant strategic value to our company as we continue evolving Cinemark for ongoing long-term success in a post-pandemic landscape.”

“I’m excited to join the exceptional team at Cinemark and I look forward to supporting the company in the global resurgence of theatrical moviegoing,” added Thomas. “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to help drive initiatives aimed at maintaining and extending the company’s history of industry leadership while delivering long-term value to Cinemark’s moviegoers, employees, communities, and shareholders.”