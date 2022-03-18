META Africa Cinema Forum Announced for November 21-22 in Accra, Ghana

National Film Authority of Ghana CEO Yaa Asantewa Asante at META Cinema Forum. Image courtesy: NFA (Ghana).

The National Film Authority of Ghana and GM Group announced this week the debut of Africa’s first-ever cinema industry event dedicated to the development of cinema infrastructure on the continent. The META Africa Cinema Forum is scheduled to take place on November 21-22 in Accra, Ghana.

The forum aims to bring together cinema operators from across Africa and abroad, national film bodies and regulators, film distributors, producers, investors, vendors, equipment integrators, and the creative community to develop strategies for the cinema exhibition landscape in Africa.

Africa currently has about 1,700 screens despite a population of about 1.3 billion people, or less than one screen per 750,000 people.

“We invite the African and international cinema community to join us in Accra in November for this much-needed convention,” National Film Authority CEO Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante said in a press release. “Ghana is proud to position itself as the cinema gateway opening the doors to the continent in its strategic bid to the world of cinema investors, exhibitors, and builders. A vibrant cinema infrastructure will ease the distribution headache of the continent and encourage more investments into high-quality content.”