META Cinema Forum to Address Supply and Demand Issues for Cinemas in the Middle East and North Africa

Courtesy META Cinema Forum

October’s META Cinema Forum is set to address supply and demand issues across the Middle East and Africa. Now in its fifth year, META Cinema Forum invites industry stakeholders from Turkey, Asia and CIS countries to discuss and debate opportunities and challenges in exhibition. The two-day conference will be followed by the three-day META Film Fest.

The conference includes seminars, workshops and masterclasses, along with slate presentations, premieres of new movies, and an expo showcasing new exhibition products. The event is sponsored by VOX Cinemas as the strategic cinema partner, and the National Film Authority joins as a supporting partner. META Cinema Forum will also celebrate the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which aims to transform the emirate of Dubai into an international destination for creativity and the capital of the creative economy by 2025.

“META Cinema Forum has become an international platform for the global cinema industry community to build partnerships and bridge the content gap, in addition, to discuss ways to expand the cinema chains into emerging markets,” said Leila Masinaei of Great Mind Events Management.