MetaMedia Receives Investment from Pixielogic to Accelerate Global Expansion

Image Courtesy of MetaMedia

MetaMedia – the global, cloud-based entertainment technology company for cinemas, drive-ins and other out-of-home venues – has received a major investment from Pixielogic, a global content localization and distribution service provider for cinemas, it was announced today.

The investment from Pixielogic – a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Imagica Group – will help MetaMedia ramp up its global expansion, particularly in Asia, where Imagica Group is a market leader in media and entertainment post-production and distribution services. As stated in a press release, “Pixielogic’s entrepreneurial approach and strategic focus dovetails with MetaMedia’s efforts to expand its platform via partnerships with several major cinema operators, including Cinemark, Cinépolis, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, Emagine, the Independent Cinema Alliance, and a number of independently-owned drive-ins.”

With more than 5,000 cinema screens in its backlog and the investment from Pixelogic, MetaMedia anticipates tripling its footprint by mid-summer.

“Pixelogic’s investment in MetaMedia reaffirms the massive potential of our technology and business. We’re thrilled to strengthen our existing partnership with Pixelogic and work with the IMAGICA GROUP to expand our network around the world,” said Jason Brenek, CEO, MetaMedia. “Thanks to partners like Pixelogic and Velocity, we’ve been able to rapidly expand our network of installed sites and deliver numerous Hollywood movies, live programming like UFC fights, AEW wrestling matches, A-list concerts, documentaries, and cinema advertising, among other new revenue opportunities for cinemas and drive-ins.”

“MetaMedia’s innovative technology and solutions-driven approach is well-aligned with Pixelogic’s vision and strategy,” added Andy Scade, senior vice president and general manager of Pixelogic’s Worldwide Digital Cinema Services. “With the evolving landscape of theatrical distribution models, we are committed to making further investments that enable faster delivery to exhibitors, increase content security and offer a broader array of content in theaters.”

“This investment shows our group’s ongoing commitment to better serve the needs of our customers by providing unmatched theatrical mastering and distribution services on a global scale,” said Masashi Nakamura, Executive Officer and head of post-production and media services at IMAGICA GROUP. “The synergies unlocked through this collaboration with MetaMedia and Velocity are far-reaching, including facilitating growth and expansion of our service offerings in Asia.”

Jenner & Block LLP served as legal counsel to MetaMedia for the investment agreement, while Sklar Kirsh LLP served as legal counsel to Pixelogic.

The new investment from Pixielogic expands on a partnership initiated in June 2020 in conjunction with MetaMedia and Velocity, a managed service provider that offers IT services, multinational data networking, digital signage, media advertising networks, and cinema marketing services. Dubbed the MVP Alliance, that partnership capitalizes on each company’s operational expertise to offer an end-to-end solution for cinemas and content providers while optimizing the efficiency and cost of content production, post-production, localization, and distribution of digital cinema packages (DCPs), keys, and cinema advertising over 24/7 managed internet connections into auditorium and lobby screens.