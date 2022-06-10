MJR Theatres Announces VIP Seats, New Seating Concept for Metro-Detroit Movie Theater Market

Image courtesy: MJR Theatres

This summer, MJR Theatres will launch VIP Seats, an exclusive seating concept consisting of two to three seat pods featuring heated reclining chairs, two side tables, storage compartments for personal belongings, coat hooks, and a surrounding privacy enclosure designed to provide additional personal space.

The MJR Brighton Towne Square Cinema and the MJR Southgate Cinema are both set as the first locations to debut VIP Seats as early as August, with other MJR locations following soon after.

The introduction of VIP Seats is part of an overall $4.5 million reinvestment back into the MJR complexes scheduled for 2022. In addition to VIP Seats, MJR will also debut Laser Ultra, a premium large format (PLF) utilizing laser projection paired with a Dolby Atmos sound system.

“VIP Seating Pods will offer convenient amenities and superior next-level comfort that will provide our guests with a truly unique viewing experience,” Joel Kincaid, VP of Operations for MJR Theatres, said in a press release. “The combination of the surrounding panel and side tables will deliver more space than any other seating concept in the market, while also providing a sense of privacy. Our plan is for every auditorium to have at least one row equipped with VIP Seats and we are very excited to begin this project.”

Headquartered in Michigan, MJR Theatres ranks #29 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 164 screens at 10 locations.