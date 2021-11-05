K-Pop Documentary Monsta X : The Dreaming Tickets Available Now; In U.S. Cinemas December 9, 11

Image courtesy: Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing will release the K-pop documentary film Monsta X: The Dreaming exclusively in cinemas for two days only: Thursday, December 9 and Saturday, December 11.

The six-member boy band — featuring members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. — reached #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in February 2020 with All About Luv.

The movie will include one-on-one interviews with each group member and a concert clip.

The film will also be available in 4DX, the premium seating option with features including vibration and other effects, and ScreenX, the three-screen format with an additional screen on either side wall.

Tickets are available now at MONSTAXTheDreaming.com