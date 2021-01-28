Motion Technology Inc. Promotes Kathy Smith to President

Courtesy MTI

Motion Technology Inc. (MTI), manufacturer of the AutoFry and a provider of ventless foodservice equipment technology, today announced the promotion of Kathy R Smith to president.

Ms. Smith joined MTI in 2008 in a sales management position and quickly rose to supervisory and management positions, including vice president of sales and marketing.

“Kathy has been a key contributor to our success and in her new role will be instrumental in developing and implementing our future growth strategies,” said Bill McMahon, CEO.



As the economy shifted due to the pandemic, Ms. Smith helped MTI navigate through the many changes experienced by the industry. She benefits from over thirty years of experience in both manufacturing and marketing, which places her in an ideal position to lead MTI as the company continues to develop ventless foodservice solutions.



“I am honored to assume this new position at MTI,” said Smith. “MTI’s transformation over the past few years has been an exciting ride, and I look forward to working with our leadership group and innovative team to continue our success in the foodservice industry.”