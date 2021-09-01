Moving iMage Technologies Makes Splash at CinemaCon

Moving iMage Technologies, a “digital cinema company that designs, manufactures, integrates, installs and distributes a full suite of proprietary and custom-designed equipment” with a focus on theatrical exhibition, showcased several of its products at last week’s CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
“It was unprecedented what the industry had to go through, right? There was no benchmark,” Moving iMage Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing Joe Delgado told Las Vegas news station KTNV from the convention. “So for us, it was a big learning curve and a lot of good came out of it. A lot of companies learned efficiencies and some of our newer technologies lend themselves to those efficiencies.”
Among other products, KTNV’s story featured Moving Image’s subtitles-enabled smart glasses.
Other Moving iMage product lines featured at this year’s CinemaCon included the following:
- CineQC management application, which provides a detailed record of every auditorium check and easy collection of quality control statistics, and the ability to remotely solve minor auditorium problems, such as volume, lights, masking, audio and more.
- ALMS/ALF LED lighting solutions, which allow for the easy transition from 120V incandescent lighting to energy efficient, long lasting LED lighting.
- IS-20/30 power management and filtering products, which protect cinema electronics and other sensitive equipment as well as providing remote and automated control for energy savings.
- iMage Translator multi-language captioning system, an all-in-one system that provides multi-language captioning, assistive-listening and sign language to expand movie enjoyment to deaf, hard-of-hearing, blind, visually impaired, and language mixed groups of movie goers.
- FLEX AV multi-auditorium AV-over-IP solutions for scalable collaboration, eSports, and streaming content applications. FLEX AV enables exhibitors to maximize revenue potential from their facilities with live and multi-auditorium events.
