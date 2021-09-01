Moving iMage Technologies Makes Splash at CinemaCon

Image Courtesy of Moving Image Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, a “digital cinema company that designs, manufactures, integrates, installs and distributes a full suite of proprietary and custom-designed equipment” with a focus on theatrical exhibition, showcased several of its products at last week’s CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“It was unprecedented what the industry had to go through, right? There was no benchmark,” Moving iMage Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing Joe Delgado told Las Vegas news station KTNV from the convention. “So for us, it was a big learning curve and a lot of good came out of it. A lot of companies learned efficiencies and some of our newer technologies lend themselves to those efficiencies.”

Among other products, KTNV’s story featured Moving Image’s subtitles-enabled smart glasses.

Other Moving iMage product lines featured at this year’s CinemaCon included the following: