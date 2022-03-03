Movio Signs Three-Year Contract with Australian Chain Village Cinemas

Cinema exhibition data analytics company Movio announced a three-year deal with Australian cinema chain Village Cinemas on Thursday.

Under the deal, Village will continue to use products which allow for personalized marketing campaigns towards specific audiences, including Movio Cinema and Madex, while also integrating Movio’s tools with the customer data platform Lexer.

According to a company press release, this will allow Village Cinema to combine both its databases for loyalty and non-loyalty members, adding additional data points to provide greater insights into their customer base.

In November, Movio announced that Sarah Lewthwaite and Matthew Liebmann would head the company following the departure of co-founder and CEO Will Palmer.

“Village Cinemas is one of our industry’s leading innovators in their use of customer data and marketing technologies, and I am delighted to see our partnership renewed and revitalized,” Lewthwaite said in a press release. “The rollout of Madex, alongside additional new segmentation and targeting capabilities, will no doubt empower the Village team to continue to trailblaze for years to come.”

“Village Cinemas has worked closely with the Movio team for over 10 years now,” Village Cinema’s Executive General Manager Nic Robin added. “This next phase, supercharged by an advanced Martech ecosystem, driven by data analysis and artificial intelligence is exciting. With Movio, we feel we make smarter decisions and give our guests a more personalized movie-going experience.”