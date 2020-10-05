National Association of Concessionaires’ Daniel Borschke to Retire at the End of 2020

Daniel Borschke; photo courtesy NAC

Daniel Borschke, executive vice president of the National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) since 2011, has announced plans to retire at the end of 2020.

In his capacity as NAC’s executive vice president, Borschke has overseen both the trade association itself—representing the leisure-time food and beverage concessions industry, including movie theaters, stadiums, and other businesses—and its annual NAC Expo, replaced this year by a virtual retreat taking place November 10-12.

Speaking in a statement on the subject of Borschke’s leadership of the NAC through the Covid-19 pandemic, Board President Adam Gottlieb said: “Dan’s dedication and hard work in an extremely challenging 2020 have allowed the Association and membership to stay in weekly communication through educational and informative reopening calls and other virtual meetings. He will be missed, but I know he will continue to work with the NAC Board to ensure a smooth transition, and future prosperity. On behalf of NAC, I would like to congratulate Dan on his retirement and wish him the best in all future endeavors.”

Replacing Borschke on an interim basis will be Christopher Dammann, the NAC’s Director of Communications since 2012. Barbara Aslan will continue as NAC’s director of operations and member services, while Director, Meeting Services Brenda Hamill will take on an expanded role in the wake of Borschke’s retirement.