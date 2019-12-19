National CineMedia CFO Katie Scherping to Retire

National CineMedia, Inc., the managing member and owner of 48.6% of National CineMedia, LLC, the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., announced today that chief financial officer Katie Scherping is retiring as of March 12, 2020. The board of directors has retained a national executive search firm to identify a new CFO to succeed her. Scherping will stay on as a consultant after March to support the transition to the new CFO.

“It has been my privilege to work with NCM to accomplish so many major initiatives for the company over the past several years,” Scherping noted. “It will be easier to go knowing that I leave our company in the very capable hands of our executive team, and I trust that they will successfully bring NCM into the next exciting phase of our company’s evolution.”

NCM CEO, Tom Lesinski added, “We will miss Katie’s leadership and passion for her work. She brings a valuable perspective to NCM’s executive leadership team and I look forward to working with Katie over the next several months for a smooth transition.”