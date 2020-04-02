NATO of California/Nevada Establishes $1.25M Relief Fund for Theaters

PRESS RELEASE

The National Association of Theatre Owners of California/Nevada has established a $1,250,000 Relief Fund to assist employees of member theatres who have been laid off as a result of forced theatre closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we all know, our industry is dependent on our employees for survival, and we want to do what we can to assist them during these challenging times,” stated Milton Moritz, NATO of California/Nevada president and CEO.

The funds will be divided proportionately among eligible member theatre companies based on the number of screens they operate, and will be distributed to theatre-level employees who have worked a minimum of six months prior to the closing of the theatre. The individual theatre companies will determine how those funds are to be allocated among their employees.

“Movie theatres are an essential part of the community and it is our hope that these funds will in some measure help lighten our members’ employees’ financial burden imposed during the current crisis,” further remarked Mr. Moritz.