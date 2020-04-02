NATO’s John Fithian Joins Boxoffice LIVE Sessions on Friday, April 3

LAGUNA BEACH, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: The 2009 NATO Board Meetings Day 1 at the Fairmont Hotel on September 15, 2009 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

NATO President & CEO John Fithian joins live webinar moderated by Boxoffice Pro on Friday, April 3 at 8.30 AM Pacific / 11.30 AM Eastern.

Admission Capped at First 1,000 Registrants

BOXOFFICE PRO LIVE SESSIONS
Friday, April 3. 
8:30AM PT / 11:30AM ET
John Fithian, National Association of Theatre Owners

Join Boxoffice Pro‘s Daniel Loría and Rebecca Pahle as they moderate a discussion with the National Association of Theatre Owners President & CEO John Fithian on how the cinema industry is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This live webinar will feature a moderated Q&A session where guests can participate and interact with guests by asking questions, participating in polls, and addressing topics concerning the state of theatrical exhibition. 

 Clear here to sign up to join the event!

