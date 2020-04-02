NATO’s John Fithian Joins Boxoffice LIVE Sessions on Friday, April 3

NATO President & CEO John Fithian joins live webinar moderated by Boxoffice Pro on Friday, April 3 at 8.30 AM Pacific / 11.30 AM Eastern.
Admission Capped at First 1,000 Registrants
BOXOFFICE PRO LIVE SESSIONS
Friday, April 3.
8:30AM PT / 11:30AM ET
John Fithian, National Association of Theatre Owners
Join Boxoffice Pro‘s Daniel Loría and Rebecca Pahle as they moderate a discussion with the National Association of Theatre Owners President & CEO John Fithian on how the cinema industry is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
This live webinar will feature a moderated Q&A session where guests can participate and interact with guests by asking questions, participating in polls, and addressing topics concerning the state of theatrical exhibition.
