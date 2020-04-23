NEON and Charades Partner to Launch Timely Slate of Films Around the World

Photo Credit: NEON

Distributor NEON is partnering with Charades to implement a unique global distribution strategy for three upcoming films that will include the utilization of drive-ins, pop-up outdoor projections, and digital platforms.

Their official press release:

NEON AND CHARADES PARTNER ON INNOVATIVE DISTRIBUTION STRATEGY TO LAUNCH TIMELY SLATE OF FILMS AROUND THE WORLD

Non Stop Entertainment in Scandinavia and Madman in Australia Have Signed On

Paris (April 23rd 2020) – CHARADES partners with award-winning distribution company NEON to handle the worldwide sales on three films of their upcoming slate: Spaceship Earth, The Painter and the Thief, and She Dies Tomorrow.

As announced earlier this week, NEON will launch Spaceship Earth on May 8th on digital platforms in the US. Taking the theatrical landscape in to consideration, the studio plans to implement an innovative strategy including utilizing drive-ins and safe pop-up city-scape projections (safely accessible by quarantined city dwellers). Theaters and affected businesses will also be able to screen the film on their websites. Films festivals, museums, bookstores, restaurants have already answered the call.

The Painter and The Thief and She Dies Tomorrow are yet to be dated.

All recent Sundance and SXSW winners, the three films address current issues from fresh and diverse perspectives and are available immediately for delivery. CHARADES and NEON will provide distributors with a marketing package and an inventive, replicable model to adapt on their own markets. Non Stop Entertainment for Scandinavia and Madman in Australia have already jumped in. Additional territories are already in discussion.

“We are thrilled to be on board of this fresh and engaging initiative to take those topical films to audiences in such a particular context,” says Carole Baraton, co-associate of Charades. “We look forward to working hand in hand with our talented friends at Neon and local distributors to replicate this very timely cinematic model.”

“NEON couldn’t be more excited to have found a partner in Charades. They are helping to bring NEON films to worldwide audiences alongside partners that share our vision. We look forward to working with the amazing teams at Charades, Non-Stop and Madman to create and develop release strategies and initiatives that will carry us through a global shutdown and in to 2021” remarks Tom Quinn, NEON CEO.

Impact Partners’, RadicalMedia and Stacey Reiss Productions​ Spaceship Earth, ​directed by​​ Matt Wolf, debuted at Sundance to rave reviews with critics hailing it as “out of this world.” Spaceship Earth is the true, stranger-than-fiction, adventure of eight visionaries who in1991 spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth’s ecosystem called BIOSPHERE 2. The experiment was a worldwide phenomenon, chronicling daily existence in the face of life threatening ecological disaster and a growing criticism that it was nothing more than a cult. The bizarre story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson of how a small group of dreamers can potentially reimagine a new world. It’s an eerily prescient and telling film for the world of today.

The Painter and the Thief, directed by Benjamin Ree, also premiered in Sundance Documentary Competition this year. Two paintings from Czech painter, Barbora Kysilkova are stolen from an Oslo art gallery. The two thieves are quickly identified and arrested. Hoping to learn what happened, Barbora approaches one of them, Karl-Bertil Nordland, at his criminal hearing. She asks if she can paint his portrait. Surprisingly, he agrees. What will follow, over a series of portraits and many years, is an extraordinary story of human connection, to reflect on in times of social distancing. The film has already received a warm welcome with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

She Dies Tomorrow, by Amy Seimetz, was to have its World premiere in SXSW 2020 Narrative Feature Competition. Starring Kate Lyn Sheil (YOU’RE NEXT, BRISBY BEAR) and Jane Adams (ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND, HAPPINESS), the film could not be more topical, as it depicts a contagious pandemic spreading through Los Angeles.

The Charades’ team is available for further information at sales@charades.eu.