New Trailers: Armageddon Time, Amsterdam, Dead for a Dollar, & More

Courtesy of Focus Features

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

The first trailer has dropped for writer/director James Gray’s Armageddon Time. Described as a deeply personal story on family, friendship, and the pursuit of the American Dream, the film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong (October 28th). Gray previously directed 2019’s Ad Astra ($50.1M domestic/$127.46M global), 2016’s The Lost City of Z ($8.5M domestic/$19.2M global), and 2013’s The Immigrant ($2M domestic/$5.9M global).



Writer/Director David O. Russell returns with Amsterdam, his first feature since 2015’s Joy ($56M domestic/$101M global). O. Russell’s biggest box office success to date remains American Hustle ($150M domestic/$251M global), followed by Silver Linings Playbook ($132M domestic/$236M global). In Amsterdam, facts meet fiction in this original crime epic that revolves around three friends and a secret plot ripped from American history. The film boasts a cast that includes, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro (November 4th).

In addition to producing films like the Alien franchise ($593.1M domestic), Walter Hill has directed such films as The Warriors ($22.4M domestic), 48 Hrs. ($78.8M domestic), and Brewster’s Millions ($40.8M domestic). In his first film since 2016’s The Assignment, Hill directs Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, and Rachel Brosnahan in the western Dead for a Dollar (September 30th). While on a mission to find and return the wife (Brosnahan) of a successful businessman who is being held hostage in Mexico, a famed bounty hunter (Waltz) runs into his sworn enemy (Dafoe).

Rounding out this week’s list, a daring attempt to scale the world’s most challenging trio of mountains soon turns into a nightmare for a group of friends when a deadly storm traps the climbers near the summit. Summit Fever stars Ryan Phillippe and is written & directed by Julian Gilbey (in select theaters October 14th).





Armageddon Time (October 28th)



Amsterdam (October 7th)



Dead for a Dollar (September 30th)



Summit Fever (In select theaters October 14th)