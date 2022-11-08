New Trailers: Avatar: The Way of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Whale, & More

Avatar: The Way of Water, courtesy Disney/20th Century Studios

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

Box office hopes are high for director James Cameron’s anticipated follow-up to the 2009 record-breaker Avatar. The film became the highest-grossing domestic film of all time with an incredible $749.7M, crushing the record previously set by Cameron just over a decade prior with Titanic ($600.7M). To reclaim the top spot, Avatar: The Way of Water needs to surpass not only the original film’s take, but also three films that have since taken the top spots on the chart: Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804.7M), Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M), and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens ($936.6M). In a surprising statement, Cameron revealed back-up plans to reduce the previously announced total of five Avatar films to just three, should the sequel fail to turn a decent profit. In a recent conversation with Total Film magazine, the filmmaker explained, “We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even. It’s the one-two punch — the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theater is all about. This film definitely does that.” Set over a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family and the battles they must fight to stay alive (December 16th).

Marking the widest theatrical release in Netflix history at 600 locations, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out ($165.3M domestic/$311.6M global). Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for another whodunit, alongside another all-star ensemble cast that includes Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, and Hugh Grant. The film is also said to include the last screen appearances of musical master Stephen Sondheim and actress Dame Angela Lansbury (who knows a thing or two about solving mysteries). Glass Onion will have a one-week theatrical exclusivity window beginning November 23rd, before debuting on Netflix a month later.

Rounding out this week’s list, director Darren Aronofsky returns with his first feature since 2017’s Mother! ($17.8M domestic/$44.5M global). The Whale stars actor Brendan Fraser (in what’s being described as a ‘comeback’ role) as a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (December 9th). Based on the composer’s true story, Chevalier follows Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georgesthe (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) as he soars to the top of French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer (April 7th, 2023).



Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16th)



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (November 23rd)



The Whale (December 9th)



Chevalier (April 7th, 2023)



