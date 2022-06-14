New Trailers: Black Adam, Nope, Paws of Fury: The Legend Of Hank, & More

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

On this week's trailer round-up:

Dwayne Johnson enters the DC Universe with the action adventure Black Adam. Under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, $116M domestic/$220 global), Black Adam is freed from his 5,000 year-old tomb, unleashing a unique form of justice on the modern world (October 21st, 2022). The final trailer has landed for Jordan Peele’s third feature Nope, in which siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) attempt to capture video evidence of a UFO (July 22nd, 2022). Peele’s previous films, Get Out & Us, each grossed over $175M domestic/$225M global. In Paws of Fury: The Legend Of Hank, a down-on-his-luck hound finds himself playing hero for a town full of cats (July 15th, 2022). Rounding out this week’s trailers, in Fall, two best friends find themselves trapped at the top of a 2,000-foot radio tower (August 12th, 2022) and in IFC Midnight’s She Will, an aging film star recovers in the Scottish countryside where witches were once burned (July 15th, 2022).

Black Adam



Nope



Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank



Fall



She Will