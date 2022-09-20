New Trailers: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Corsage, MaXXXine, & More

Courtesy Sony / Tristar Pictures

Director Kasi Lemmons (Harriet $43M domestic, Black Nativity $7M domestic, Eve’s Bayou $14.8M domestic) brings the powerful celebration of Whitney Houston to the big screen with the biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody. From New Jersey choir girl to superstar, the film chronicles Whitney’s inspirational and emotional career, through a soundtrack of hits. Starring Brit Naomi Ackie as Houston, the film boasts a screenplay by Bohemian Rhapsody ($216.6M domestic, $910.8M global) writer Anthony McCarten (December 21st). The Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Vicky Krieps) celebrates her 40th birthday without the right to express herself and the pressure to remain forever beautiful. Suffocated by convention and eager for more, Elisabeth rebels in Corsage (December 23rd).

Rounding out this week’s list is one of three final films shot by actor Bruce Willis prior to retirement. Detective Knight: Rogue stars Willis as veteran detective James Knight. As the city prepares for Halloween, Knight pursues mask-wearing armed robbers from L.A. to New York, where the detective’s dark past collides with his present case (in select theaters October 21st). The Devil’s Workshop stars Radha Mitchell as a demonologist who ‘helps’ struggling actor Timothy Granaderos prepare for an upcoming audition, in order to win the role from Emile Hirsch (in select theaters September 30th). Director Ti West and actor Mia Goth’s horror franchise (X $11.7M domestic and Pearl $3.1M domestic) is completing a trilogy with the upcoming MaXXXine, in which Goth’s Maxine continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles (release date TBD).

