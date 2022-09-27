New Trailers: Knock at the Cabin, Strange World, Piggy, & More

Knock at the Cabin, Courtesy Universal Pictures

Director M. Night Shyamalan is set to return to the big screen next year with his first film since 2021’s Old ($48.2M domestic/$90.1M global). Based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse (February 3rd 2023). Disney’s Strange World journeys to a land where fantastical creatures await a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. With a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob and a three-legged dog, the Clades attempt to navigate a dangerous, uncharted land. The 61st Walt Disney Animation Studios film is set for an only-in-theaters release in the US this fall. Don Hall, the Oscar-winning director of Big Hero 6 ($222M domestic/$657M global) helms the film (November 23rd).

Rounding out this week’s list is the winner of Best Horror Film at Alamo Drafthouse’s Fantastic Fest. Piggy from writer/director Carlota Pereda, follows a teenager whose excess weight makes her the target of incessant bullying. When she witnesses the kidnap of her tormenters, she’s torn between revealing the truth and protecting the man who saved her. His first film since 2015’s The Revenant ($183.6M domestic/$532.9M global), writer/director Alejandro G. Iñárritu chronicles a personal story about a Mexican journalist and filmmaker who returns home to work through an existential crisis in Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (in select theaters December 16th). A24’s Aftersun is the feature debut of director Charlotte Wells. Sophie’s recollections of her last holiday with her father paints a portrait of their relationship, as she tries to fill the gaps and understand who he was as a man (October 21st).



Knock at the Cabin (February 3rd 2023)



Strange World (November 23rd)



Piggy (In select theaters October 14th / Select Alamo Drafthouse cinemas October 7th)



Bardo: False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths (In select theaters December 16th)



Aftersun (October 21st)