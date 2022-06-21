New Trailers: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Bros, I Love My Dad, & More

Courtesy DreamWorks/Universal Pictures

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

Over a decade later, Antonio Banderas returns as Puss in Boots in the first sequel to the 2011 Shrek franchise spin-off. Puss in Boots scored big with international audiences earning 73% of its box office take internationally ($554M global/$149M domestic). In total, the Shrek franchise has surpassed $1.4 billion domestic, with a global total of over $3.5 billion. Puss in Boots: Last Wish is expected in theaters December 21st. In the meantime, Antonio Banderas is hitting screens this Summer as an ex-CIA agent in the action thriller Code Name Banshee (July 1st).

Romantic comedy Bros features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast and is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay with Billy Eichner (September 30th). SXSW award winner I Love My Dad, about a desperate estranged father hoping to reconnect with his son, is inspired by writer, director, and lead actor James Morosini’s real life experiences (August 5th). Mel Gibson plays a veteran bomb squad officer that must outwit a mysterious caller in the upcoming action film Hot Seat (July 1st).



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish



Code Name Banshee



Bros



I Love My Dad



Hot Seat