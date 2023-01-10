New Trailers: Renfield, Beau is Afraid, Plane, and More

Renfield, Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Renfield serves as a modern monster tale, in which the tortured aide (Nicholas Hoult) to history’s most narcissistic boss (Nicolas Cage), is ready to see if there’s a life outside of the Prince of Darkness’ shadow. Directed by Chris McKay, who previously helmed The Tomorrow War ($14.4M international) and The LEGO Batman Movie ($175.9M domestic/$312.1M global), the film is based on an original idea by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and co-stars Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez (April 14th).

Officially kicking off ‘Phase 5’ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Along with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family explores the Quantum Realm and embarks on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang, with director Peyton Reed returning. Previous installments include 2015’s Ant-Man ($180.2M domestic/$519.3M global) and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp ($216.6M domestic/$622.6M global). The Marvel film flies into theaters February 17th, 2023.

Following his previously acclaimed first and second features, Hereditary ($44M domestic/$82.5M global) and Midsommar ($27.4M domestic/$47.9M global), writer/director Ari Aster’s third feature Beau is Afraid presents the story of a paranoid man who embarks on an epic journey to get home to his mother. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone (April 21st).

In Plane, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. Torrance must turn to Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI, for help if they want to escape (January 13th).



