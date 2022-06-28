New Trailers: The White Bird: A Wonder Story, Barbarian, & More

Georgina Campbell as Tess in 20th Century Studios' Barbarian. Courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

Helen Mirren enters R. J. Palacio’s Wonder universe with The White Bird: A Wonder Story, a sequel to 2017’s Wonder ($132M domestic/$306M global). Focusing on the character of Julian from the original film, comes a new tale about kindness and courage (October 14th).



Double-booked rental homes are the premise for two new summer horrors, Barbarian and Gone in the Night. The former sees Georgina Campbell encountering an unexpected house guest, IT‘s Bill Skarsgård (August 31st). In the later, Winona Ryder and Dermot Mulroney discover their romantic cabin in the redwoods is already occupied by another couple (July 15th). Other upcoming horror films include Sony’s August 26th vampire flick The Invitation and on September 30th, Paramount asks what makes you Smile.





