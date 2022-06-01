New Trailers: Thor: Love and Thunder, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, & More

Courtesy Disney/Marvel Studios

On this week’s trailer round-up:

Director Taika Waititi returns to the Marvel cinematic universe with Thor: Love and Thunder, his follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok ($315M domestic/$853M global). Hitting theaters July 8th, Waititi brings back Thor’s ex Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to wield Mjølnir. The trailer for the 7th installment in the Mission Impossible franchise is screening before Tom Cruise’s Memorial Day weekend hit Top Gun: Maverick. Revealed to be a two-part send off for Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One arrives in theaters July 14th, 2023.



With his first film since 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road ($154M domestic/$375M global), George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing stars Tilda Swinton as a lonely scholar who discovers a Djinn, played by Idris Elba, while on a trip to Istanbul. Set to hit theaters on August 31st, the film received a six-minute standing ovation at Cannes and is being hailed as a ‘visual feast’. In addition to granting wishes this summer, Idris Elba is also taking on a lion in August 19th’s Beast.



Scream queen Emma Roberts plays a woman struggling with postpartum psychosis in Abandoned (June 17th). Fresh off her Best Actress Academy Award win, Jessica Chastain co-stars with Ralph Fiennes in The Forgiven (July 1st). The first documentary authorized by the estate of David Bowie, Moonage Daydream is being called a ‘genre-defying cinematic experience’ (September 2022). The Royal tells the based-on-a-true-story of Kansas City Royals slugger Willie Mays Aikens (July 15th). The Office star B.J. Novak makes his feature directorial debut with Vengeance (July 29th). Producer Reese Witherspoon brings New York Times bestseller Where The Crawdads Sing to the big screen (July 15th).







