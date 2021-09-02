Ushio Europe Senior Director Nils Büker to Step Down After 23 Years

Nils Büker (Image Courtesy of Ushio Europe)

After 23 years, Ushio Europe senior director Nils Büker is stepping down from his role, the company announced this week. To ensure the transition goes smoothly, Ushio Europe has appointed Job van der Heijden in a new role as sales director for the visible light and semiconductor businesses. Van der Heijden has been a sales manager at the company for five years.

During his tenure, Büker assembled a sales and marketing team and oversaw the expansion of Ushio’s stake in the EMEA xenon projector lamp market. He is leaving the company to pursue new challenges.

“My time at Ushio has been filled with remarkable experiences and fond memories that will always stay close to my heart. I wish to thank everyone at the company, especially the Cinema Sales team, our loyal customers, and the many firm friends I have made over the years,” said Büker in a statement. “It is a shame that many opportunities to meet were disrupted due to the pandemic, but I wish you all the best and I am sure that we will see each other again in the near future.”

In his new role, van der Heijden will be tasked with maintaining Büker’s standards of service for Ushio’s EMEA cinema business.

“Be assured, I leave you in very capable hands,” Büker added. “You will still be in contact with the same dedicated team that worked together for some years now. Job and his team have proven their added value to customers by always offering the best possible solutions. As I wish him all the best in this new assignment, I am positive that he will make me proud by continuing to be a great asset to Ushio, and most of all, to our customers.”

“Nils is well-respected in the Cinema business and has been a vital mentor to me over the past 5 years,” added van der Heijden. “He gave me enough freedom to build key relationships and the flexibility to be creative in my business decisions. It has been an honour to be inducted into this industry and follow in his footsteps. With his help, I have built on my knowledge and feel grateful to everyone who accepted me as I settled in. Of course, things have been difficult for everyone, but right now our team is looking forward to the exciting times ahead. We only have to look back to 2019 – a record year for many of us across the business. There will be a lot of changes occurring in the market, but during the same period, we have the opportunity to embrace the Cinema industry that we all know and love, once again. As we all have a part to play in getting back on track, my team and I remain on standby to assist our customers throughout the recovery period.”