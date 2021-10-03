NO TIME TO DIE Earns $119.1M Overseas Opening Weekend

Photo Credit: Nicola Dove© 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Ahead of its domestic debut next Friday, October 8, the new James Bond title No Time to Die launched with $119.1M overseas this weekend in 54 markets.

That’s about -17 percent below the overseas opening total for 2015’s Spectre in those same markets, and about equivalent to 2012’s Skyfall.

While MGM and United Artists have the domestic rights, Universal is primarily handling international distribution.

The film claimed the top opening weekend of the “pandemic and post-pandemic” era in 21 countries.

The top overseas market this weekend was the U.K. and Ireland with $34.8M, which would be the territory’s sixth-largest opening ever and the biggest for a James Bond installment. (Little surprise, considering the film is about the nation’s spy agency MI6.)

Other top markets this weekend included Germany with $14.7M, Japan with $5.8M, Denmark with $5.3M, and South Korea with $4.6M.

The film will open in China, the world’s biggest box office market besides the U.S., on October 29.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as James Bond, with Rami Malek as the villain Lyutsifer Safin.

Read our coverage of the domestic box office this weekend here: