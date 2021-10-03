WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Powers to Pandemic-Best $90.1M Opening Ahead of Addams Family 2 ($18M) & Many Saints of Newark ($5M)

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Venom: Let There Be Carnage ruled the first weekend of October with a supersized debut that effectively shattered the pandemic-era opening weekend record previously set by Black Widow ($80.37M). Meanwhile, two other wide releases – The Addams Family 2 and The Many Saints of Newark, both day-and-date – opened more quietly further down the chart, to mixed results.

Opening on 4,225 screens, Venom: Let There Be Carnage blasted past all expectations with an estimated $90.1M, the best opening during the pandemic by far and the second largest-opening ever in October behind only Joker ($96.2M). The film won the weekend thanks in large part to strong appeal with the young male demographic that turned out for the first Venom – a demo that has also shown the greatest eagerness to return to theaters – as well as pent-up demand for a tentpole film nearly a month after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted to $75.39M over the three-day Labor Day frame. Not to mention, the film opened exclusively in theaters, giving fans no choice but to see it on the big screen – something they were clearly intent on doing this weekend.

Let There Be Carnage soared past the opening weekend gross of first Venom, which took in $80.3M in October 2018. That stood as the largest 3-day debut ever in October until it was knocked from its perch by Joker the following year. It’s worth noting that the first Venom had an advantage over its sequel in that it debuted over a holiday weekend, with its Sunday gross boosted by Indigenous Peoples’ Day that Monday. That comparison only makes Let There Be Carnage’s feat this weekend even more impressive.

Just like the first Venom, Let There Be Carnage proved largely review-proof. While critics were somewhat kinder to the sequel than its predecessor (47% to 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively), both have scored over 80% on the review aggregator’s Audience Score metric, indicating widespread satisfaction among those who turned out.

“We are so grateful to Tom, Andy, Kelly and all of the many gifted contributors who made such a unique and fun film,” said Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman in a statement, specifically shouting out star Tom Hardy, director Andy Serkis, and screenwriter Kelly Marcel. “We are also pleased that patience and theatrical exclusivity have been rewarded with record results. With apologies to Mr. Twain: The death of movies has been greatly exaggerated.”

On the exhibitor front, Cinemark recorded its highest single-day gross of the pandemic on Friday (October 1) and is on track to score its largest October opening weekend of all time with the super/anti-hero sequel.

“Venom: Let There be Carnage really resonated with our moviegoers, and they came out in droves to see the film theatrically during its opening weekend,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi told Boxoffice Pro. He added, “This is another strong example that people want and need to get out of their homes for an immersive entertainment experience. Congratulations to our partners at Sony and all the talent involved on delivering such a fantastic film for our moviegoers to see exclusively in a movie theater.”

Let There Be Carnage big opening effectively bolsters it for the stacked weeks ahead, where the film is facing stiff competition from a number of highly anticipated titles. Next weekend, the long-awaited, sure-to-be-massive James Bond installment No Time to Die – which marks Daniel Craig’s final turn as the character – debuts, while the following weekend will see the release of Halloween Kills (though that film is debuting day-and-date on the Peacock streaming service, which should significantly diminish its theatrical performance). Finally, the sci-fi epic Dune, which received strong advance buzz out of the Venice Film Festival, hits theaters on Oct. 22. In other words, the runway for Let There Be Carnage is far shorter than it was for Shang-Chi, which had virtually the entire month of September to itself. Nonetheless, the Venom sequel should finish its North American run with a healthy total that approaches the first film’s $213.11M tally – an impressive feat for these pandemic times.

In second place was United Artists/MGM’s The Addams Family 2, which opened in second place with an estimated $18M from 4,207 screens. That’s significantly lower than the $30.3M opening enjoyed by the first installment two Octobers ago; but of course, that film opened before the pandemic and exclusively in theaters, whereas the sequel was available to watch at home for families with children who have yet to be vaccinated – understandably one of the demos most hesitant to return to the multiplex. Reviews were even worse than those for the first installment (27% on Rotten Tomatoes), but, with Addams Family 2 benefitted from a relative dearth of family-friendly titles to choose from in theaters over the past few months, effectively satisfying a pent-up demand. The studio notes that the sequel scored the biggest theatrical opening for a day-and-date animated family film during the pandemic, surpassing The Boss Baby: Family Business’ $16M. (Read our interview with Addams Family 2 director Conrad Vernon here.)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fell from its No. 1 perch to third place in its fifth weekend of release. The Marvel title, which recently became the highest-grossing film of the pandemic to date, took in an estimated $6M, bringing its total to a sensational $206.1M.

The final new wide release of the weekend, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, debuted to a rather limp $5M from 3,181 screens in fourth place. The Warner Bros. release may have been hampered somewhat by its small-screen origins, with many audiences who watched the original series on HBO likely opting to stream this companion piece on the HBO Max platform. Reviews were also likely a factor in the somewhat muted theatrical turnout. While they came in on the mixed-to-positive side (74% on Rotten Tomatoes), fans expecting a masterpiece on par with the original series may have opted to forgo paying a premium to see it in theaters when confronted with the decent-but-not-glowing notices. (Read our interview with Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor here.)